David Dahl to Rehab in Frisco

June 23, 2021 - Double-A Central League (AA Central) - Frisco RoughRiders News Release







FRISCO, Texas - Texas Rangers outfielder David Dahl is set for a rehab stint with the Frisco RoughRiders beginning on Wednesday when the RoughRiders take on San Antonio at 7:05 p.m.

Dahl was batting .208 with four home runs and 12 RBIs during his first season in Texas before sustaining a torso injury (first ribs before injuring his lower back) when he crashed into the outfield wall on May 26th.

The Birmingham, Alabama native signed with the Rangers in the 2020 offseason as a free agent after spending his first four major league seasons in Colorado. A 2019 All-Star with the Rockies when hit .302/.353/.524 over 100 games, the 27-year-old was drafted 10th overall in 2012 by Colorado.

The RoughRiders continue their six-game series with San Antonio on Wednesday at 7:05 p.m. RHP Yerry Rodriguez (0-1, 2.21) gets the start for the RoughRiders against LHP Aaron Leasher (4-2, 2.84).

Wednesday at Riders Field means Weiner Wednesday presented by Texas Chili Company with two-dollar hot dogs from 6-8 p.m.

