Naturals Comeback to Drop Travs

Springdale, AR - A tiebreaking home run by Rudy Martin in the 7th inning propelled the NW Arkansas Naturals to a 5-2 win over the Arkansas Travelers on Wednesday night. The Travs led by two early but were held to just one hit over the final six innings. Adam Hill delivered his best start of the year with season highs in innings pitched (5.2) and strikeouts (9). Jake Haberer suffered the loss surrendering the blast by Martin.

Moments That Mattered

* Joe Rizzo (2nd inning) and Josh Morgan (3rd inning) hit early solo home runs to put the Travs on top.

* Nick Pratto doubled leading off the bottom of the sixth but Hill came back to strike out the next two batters before Freddy Fermin doubled scoring Pratto to tie the game.

Notable Travs Performances

* 1B Joe Rizzo: 1-3, BB, run, HR, RBI

* RHP Adam Hill: 5.2 IP, 6 H, 2 R, BB, 9 K

News and Notes

* Arkansas has just an 8-9 record when homering multiple times in a game.

* The Naturals had the first batter of the inning reach in each frame from the third through the eighth.

Up Next

The series continues as left-hander Brandon Williamson makes his Double-A debut as the starter on Thursday night for the Travs against lefty Austin Cox (0-1, 6.19). First pitch is set for 7:05 and the game will be broadcast on AM 920 the Sports Animal, the First Pitch App and milb.tv.

