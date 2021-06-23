As Advertised, Part Two; Wichita Wins, 8-4

For the second consecutive night, the Wichita Wind Surge were "as advertised."

In Tuesday's opener, the Double-A Central's leading hitter, Jose Miranda, was the key figure. Wednesday night, the league's leading pitcher was front and center as Wichita defeated the RockHounds, 8-4, at Momentum Bank Ballpark.

Josh Winder gave up a leadoff single to Nick Allen in the last of the first. The right-hander, who entered the game with a league-leading 2.08 earned run average, then retired the next 18 batters in-a-row. By the time the Rockhounds got to Winder for one run on three consecutive hits in the seventh, the Wind Surge were in control, 8-0.

The game was a scoreless tie through three innings with RockHounds starter Bryce Conley matching Winder, allowing just one walk. Former RockHound BJ Boyd led off the fourth with a double and the Wind Surge loaded the bases with a walk and a single with two out. A bases-loaded walk to Yeltsin Encarnacion broke the scoreless tie and a two-run single to left by David Banuelos gave Wichita a 3-0 lead.

The Wind Surge doubled their advantage in a "less than pretty" fifth inning, scoring three runs on one hit, five walks and a wild pitch.

Walks were a major issue Wednesday night. The teams each finished the game with eight hits, but the RockHounds surrendered 10 free passes to a Wichita, seven of them in the two innings during which the Wind Surge built the 6-0 lead.

Kibbles & Bits

Jeremy Eierman's line drive single to center (off Josh Winder) pushed his on-base streak to 16 games (19-66, .288).

Devin Foyle, after being robbed twice on terrific defensive plays by Wichita (including a brilliant, sliding catch down the left field line by former RockHound BJ Boyd) drove in a pair of runs in the ninth inning with an 0-2 single to right field. Devin has hit in five straight games and is hitting .500 (8-for-16) in that stretch.

