Travs Shutout Frisco to Open Homestand

July 7, 2021 - Double-A Central League (AA Central) - Arkansas Travelers News Release







North Little Rock, AR - Four Travelers pitchers combined on the team's sixth shutout of the season Tuesday night in a 3-0 win over the Frisco RoughRiders. Alejandro Requena started and scattered three hits over six innings with four strikeouts on the way to his fourth win of the season. Moises Gomez, Nick Duron and Darin Gillies each worked an inning to close the game out. Arkansas managed just four hits of their own but Josh Morgan drove in all three runs including a go-ahead two-run homer in the fourth inning.

Moments That Mattered

* Morgan's blast came against Frisco starter Jake Latz who struck out six over the game's first three innings and followed a walk to Julio Rodriguez, the only walk Latz issued on the night.

* Frisco put two men on to start the ninth but Gillies struck out Josh Jung and then Dio Arias hit into a 5-4-3 double play to end the game.

Notable Travs Performances

* 2B Josh Morgan: 2-4, run, HR, 3 RBI

* RHP Alejandro Requena: Win, 6 IP, 2 H, BB, 4 K

News and Notes

* Julio Rodriguez made his Dickey-Stephens Park debut and the 20-year old outfielder went 1-2 with two walks and doubled a runner off first base after catching a line drive.

* Frisco owns the league's best record at 36-19 (.655) after the loss.

Up Next

The series continues on Wednesday night with right-hander Adam Hill (1-1, 4.54) getting the start against righty Ronny Henriquez (1-0, 6.11). It is the dog days of summer with $1 hot dogs and $3 GA tickets when you bring your dog to the ballpark. First pitch is set for 7:10 and the game will be broadcast on AM 920 the Sports Animal, the First Pitch App and milb.tv.

