Wednesday's Hooks Game Washed Out
July 7, 2021 - Double-A Central League (AA Central) - Corpus Christi Hooks News Release
CORPUS CHRISTI - Wednesday's game between the Hooks and the Midland RockHounds has been postponed due to wet field conditions.
The game is scheduled to be made up as part of a straight doubleheader Thursday, July 8, in which both contests will be seven innings. Gates will open at 3:30 p.m. for a 4:05 p.m. first pitch, with game two scheduled to start approximately 30 minutes after the end of the first game.
Fans who have tickets to Thursday's game, or wish to purchase for Thursday, will have access to both games.
Tickets for Wednesday's game may be exchanged for any remaining home game during the regular season, based on availability. Rainchecks can be redeemed at the Whataburger Field Box Office.
• Discuss this story on the Double-A Central League message board...
Double-A Central League Stories from July 7, 2021
- Mother Nature 1, Hooks & 'Hounds 0 - Midland RockHounds
- Wednesday's Hooks Game Washed Out - Corpus Christi Hooks
- Blanco Homers in 10th for Extra-Inning Win over Wichita - Northwest Arkansas Naturals
- Travs Shutout Frisco to Open Homestand - Arkansas Travelers
- A Grand Entrance; RockHounds 7, Hooks 5 - Midland RockHounds
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.