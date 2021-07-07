Wednesday's Hooks Game Washed Out

CORPUS CHRISTI - Wednesday's game between the Hooks and the Midland RockHounds has been postponed due to wet field conditions.

The game is scheduled to be made up as part of a straight doubleheader Thursday, July 8, in which both contests will be seven innings. Gates will open at 3:30 p.m. for a 4:05 p.m. first pitch, with game two scheduled to start approximately 30 minutes after the end of the first game.

Fans who have tickets to Thursday's game, or wish to purchase for Thursday, will have access to both games.

Tickets for Wednesday's game may be exchanged for any remaining home game during the regular season, based on availability. Rainchecks can be redeemed at the Whataburger Field Box Office.

