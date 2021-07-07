Mother Nature 1, Hooks & 'Hounds 0

July 7, 2021 - Double-A Central League (AA Central) - Midland RockHounds News Release







Predicting the weather forecasting isn't always an "exact science," but the prognosticators were right on the money with their Wednesday forecast for Corpus Christi.

Heavy rains made the field (specifically the centerfield warning track) unplayable by late afternoon and the game between the RockHounds and Hooks was officially rained out.

The clubs are now scheduled to play a double-header (two, 7-inning games) at Whataburger Field, beginning at 4:05 Thursday afternoon.

Weather had already been a factor in the series, with Tuesday night's opener ending in the last of the ninth inning when the rain became too heavy to continue. Corpus Christi had two runners on base with two out, trailing 7-5, when the game was called.

Next Games

Thursday, July 8 vs. Corpus Christi Hooks

Whataburger Field Corpus Christi, Texas

Double-header Two, seven-inning games

First pitch 4:05 p.m.

Second & third of a six-game series and eighth & ninth of a 12-game road trip

*Probable Starters *

Game 1

CC Hunter Brown (RH, 1-3, 5.06)

RH Kyle Friedrichs (RH, 0-3, 7.27)

Game 2

CC Parker Mushinski (LH, 0-3, 5.23)

RH Brady Feigl (RH, 5-3, 4.12)

The Road & Rocky Town

The RockHounds are in the final leg of a stretch in which the club plays 24-of-30 games on the road.

At Corpus Christi Hooks Thursday through Sunday (July 8-11)

The 'Hounds return home on July 13 to open a 12-game homestand, hosting the Amarillo Sod Poodles (July 13-18) and Corpus Christi Hooks (July 20-25) at Momentum Bank Ballpark.

• Discuss this story on the Double-A Central League message board...





Double-A Central League Stories from July 7, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.