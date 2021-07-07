Blanco Homers in 10th for Extra-Inning Win over Wichita

The Northwest Arkansas Naturals returned to Wichita for the first time since the franchise relocated to Springdale after the 2007 season and opened their series with the Wichita Wind Surge with a 10-9 win in extra innings, behind home runs from MJ Melendez (MLB Pipeline's No. 13 Royals' prospect) and Dairon Blanco.

Melendez started the scoring almost immediately in the first, connecting on his league-best 15th home run of the season with just one out in the first, a three-run shot that put the Naturals up 3-0.

After the Naturals scored two in the sixth inning on three hits, including RBI from Blanco and Brewer Hicklen (MLB Pipeline's No. 24 Royals' prospect), the Wind Surge clawed their way back to tie it in the seventh.

The two teams traded runs over the next two innings and Wichita forced extras, where Blanco led off the inning with a two-run home run, his fifth of the season, scoring the placed runner Melendez from second base.

Blanco finished the night 3-for-4 with three runs scored and three driven in. Melendez went 1-for-4 but also scored three times as well, drawing consecutive walks and scoring with Blanco and Freddy Fermin in a three-run eighth inning.

Hicklen went 1-for-3 but drove in two runs of his own, on a single in the sixth and deep sacrifice fly in the eighth. Not to be overshadowed by the timely hitting, Austin Cox (MLB Pipeline's No. 10 Royals' prospect) turned in his second consecutive strong start, holding the Wind Surge to just one run over five innings while striking out four.

Despite struggles from Naturals bullpen after Cox left the game, Robert Garcia locked things down in the 10th inning for his first save of the year, striking out the side around a single.

The Naturals, back in the win column with a 28-25 record, look to continue the momentum into Wednesday, once again at Riverfront Stadium in Wichita against the Wind Surge at 7:05 p.m.

