Travs Rally Late for Extra Inning Win on Mother's Day

May 12, 2019 - Texas League (TL) - Arkansas Travelers News Release





North Little Rock, AR-A wild come from behind win made for a happy Mother's Day at Dickey-Stephens Park on Sunday as the Arkansas Travelers defeated the Tulsa Drillers, 7-6, in 11 innings in front of a crowd of 5,023. Donnie Walton capped the day with a two out walk-off single to score Chris Mariscal. Arkansas trailed by three runs at the seventh inning stretch but rallied to force extra innings, tying the game on Chris Mariscal's two out, two-run, pinch-hit homer in the eighth inning. With the win, the Travs take the series, three to two and push their lead over the Drillers in the division race to 2.5 games.

Moments That Mattered

* Evan White and Dom Thompson-Williams homered on consecutive pitches in the first inning off Tulsa's Mitchell White.

* Darin Gillies came in with the bases loaded and no one out in the seventh and limited the damage to just one run, on a wild pitch, to keep the Travs within striking distance.

* Donnie Walton started the comeback with an RBI single in the seventh inning to cut the deficit to two.

* Mariscal's tying homer was a high fly ball to straight away left field that had just enough carry to reach the homerun basket atop the wall.

* Robinson Leyer worked out of a first and third jam with one out in the tenth before working out of a first and third jam with no outs in the 11th to put a pair of zeros on the board.

Notable Travs Performances

* SS Donnie Walton: 3-6, run, 2 RBI

* 1B Evan White: 3-5, run, HR, RBI

* PH-3B Chris Mariscal: 1-2, 2 runs, HR, 2 RBI

* RHP Darin Gillies: 3 IP, 2 H, 2 BB, 2 K

* RHP Robinson Leyer: Win, 2 IP, 2 H, 2 K

News and Notes

* Arkansas improves to 4-1 in home day games.

* It was the team's third win when trailing after seven innings.

* It was the second walk-off win of the season. The first was also against Tulsa, in extra innings, on a Sunday afternoon.

Up Next

The Travs hit the road for seven beginning with a three game series in Springfield. First pitch Monday night at Hammons Field is set for 6:30 with right-hander Darren McCaughan (2-2, 4.28) getting the start against lefty Evan Kruczynski (1-3, 7.79). The game will be broadcast on the Sports Animal 920, the First Pitch App, TuneIn radio and milb.tv.

• Discuss this story on the Texas League message board...





Texas League Stories from May 12, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.