Naturals Drop Finale, 5-2

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. - Northwest Arkansas dropped the final game of the four-game series to the Springfield Cardinals by a final score of 5-2. The loss gave the Cardinals the series win with the Naturals falling in three of the four games.

Northwest Arkansas (13-22) were held to just four hits in the contest. Travis Jones put the Naturals on the board early against Springfield starter, Williams Perez (4-1, 4.30 ERA) in the second inning with a two-out, solo home run, clearing the leftfield wall for his second of the season and of the series. Meibrys Viloria doubled off Perez in the seventh inning for the only two hits conjured against the veteran right-hander.

Springfield tied the game against starter, Ofreidy Gomez (1-3, 4.58 ERA) in the third inning. Conner Capel singled with two outs and moved to second after a balk by Gomez, which set-up the game-tying, two-out double by Dylan Carlson.

The Cardinals (15-21) took a 2-1 lead in the fifth on a solo home run and then opened up the lead with a three-run sixth inning.

The Naturals will head home for a seven-game homestand beginning with a three-game series against the Tulsa Drillers (Los Angeles Dodgers) for the first time this season. Right-hander, Conner Greene (2-2, 3.79 ERA) takes the hill for his eighth start of the season against right-hander, JD Martin (1-2, 6.15 ERA) for the Drillers.

