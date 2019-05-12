Drillers Drop Series Finale in Extras

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, AR - The Tulsa Drillers looked to gain more ground on the Arkansas Travelers in the Texas League North standings in their series finale Sunday afternoon. But, the Drillers failed to hold a late lead and were unable to score in extra innings and fell 7-6 in 11 innings.

WHAT YOU MISSED:

A pair of back-to-back solo home runs by the Travelers got the scoring started in the first. Evan White hit a homer on a high fly ball to center, then on the very next pitch, Dom Thompson-Williams followed with another homer to give the Travs a 2-0 lead.

Tulsa came back to tie the game 2-2 in the fifth. Steve Berman singled to center to bring DJ Peters and Zach McKinstry around to score.

The Drillers took the lead in the sixth. After a single and a double put runners at second and third, McKinstry hit a sacrifice fly that scored Angelo Mora from third.

Arkansas answered to retake the lead in the sixth. An error by Christian Santana allowed Donnie Walton to score, tying the game at 3-3.

Tulsa took the lead back in the top of the seventh. Berman and Logan Landon drew back-to-back bases loaded walks and Omar Estevez scored on a wild pitch to give the Drillers a 6-3 lead.

The Travelers scored another in the seventh when Walton singled, scoring Aaron Knapp from second to bring the score to 6-4.

In the eighth, Arkansas' Chris Mariscal hit a two-run, pinch-hit home run to tie the game at 6-6.

The Drillers were unable to score in the tenth and eleventh innings.

In the bottom of the eleventh Joseph Odom opened the inning with a sacrifice bunt, moving Mariscal from second to third. Walton would then give the Travis a 7-6 win with a walk-off single.

Starting pitcher Mitchell White had another good outing going 5.2 innings with seven strike outs and only two earned runs.

Tulsa falls to 2.5 games back of the Travelers in the Texas League North standings.

UP NEXT: Tulsa at NW Arkansas, Monday, May 13 at 7:05 PM at Arvest Ballpark in Springdale, AR. Tulsa pitcher TBD vs. RHP Connor Greene (2-2. 3.79 ERA).

