Strong Start by Perez Leads Cardinals to 5-2 Win over Naturals

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. -- The Springfield Cardinals (15-21) won their second straight series with a 5-2 win over the Northwest Arkansas Naturals (13-22) on Sunday afternoon at Hammons Field.

DECISIONS:

W: RHP Williams Perez (4-1)

L: RHP Ofreidy Gomez (1-3)

MOMENTS THAT MATTERED:

- The first Double-A home run for Cardinals SS Jose Martinez put Springfield ahead for good at 2-1 in the bottom of the fifth.

- While the Cardinals never gave up the lead after the Martinez homer, the three runs Springfield put up in the sixth were a key cushion with the Naturals putting up a second run in the eighth. It was an RBI double by C Jose Godoy that made it 3-1 Cardinals before he was driven home on a double by 3B Evan Mendoza for a 4-1 lead. Mendoza soon scored on a Martinez sacrifice fly.

NOTABLES:

- Perez allowed just two hits and one earned run over 7.0 innings, striking out six to just two walks. Over his past five starts, Perez has allowed just eight runs over 32.0 innings, including just one run on three hits over his last two starts (13.0 IP).

- The Cardinals have won six of their last seven and have now won back-to-back series for the first time since April 23-30, 2018 (ARK, NWA).

- Cardinals RF Johan Mieses (2-for-3), Mendoza (2-for-4) and 2B Alberto Triunfel (2-for-4) all posted multi-hit games. No one on the Naturals had more than one hit.

WHAT'S ON DECK:

The Cardinals welcome the division leading Arkansas Travelers to Hammons Field on Monday night at 6:30 p.m. with gates opening at 5:30 p.m.

