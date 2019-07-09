Travs Held Down by Naturals' Gomez

July 9, 2019 - Texas League (TL) - Arkansas Travelers News Release





North Little Rock, AR-Ofreidy Gomez outdueled Justus Sheffield and the Northwest Arkansas Naturals knocked off the Arkansas Travelers, 2-1 on Tuesday night at Dickey-Stephens Park. The Naturals scored twice early and made it stand up as Gomez worked seven innings and surrendered just an unearned run on three hits and two walks with seven strikeouts. Sheffield was nicked for the two runs over six innings and kept his team in the game but the offense never sprung to life.

Moments That Mattered

* A wild pitch in the first moved runners to second and third and allowed Khalil Lee to score on a groundout and put the Naturals in front before the Travs ever came to bat.

* Three straight two out singles plated their second run with the RBI hit coming on a chopping groundball over the head of Evan White at first base.

* Donnie Walton drove in the Travs run with a two out hit in the fifth. After that, the Travs only hit was a double by Nick Zammarelli with two out in the ninth inning.

Notable Travs Performances

* LHP Justus Sheffield: L, 6 IP, 8 H, 2 R, 2 BB, 5 K, 100 pitches

* RHP Wyatt Mills: 2 IP, BB, 5 K

News and Notes

* Sam Tuivailala continued his ML Rehab Assignment by throwing a scoreless seventh inning with a strikeout on just eight pitches.

* Tyler Zuber, a native of White Hall and product of Arkansas State, earned the save for the Naturals by pitching a scoreless ninth. It was his third save in five appearances at the Double-A level.

Up Next

The deciding game of the three-game series is Wednesday night with right-hander Nabil Crismatt (3-5, 2.17) on the mound against righty Jackson Kowar (1-1, 1.04). It is a Diamantes Night with $1 hot dogs and a hot dog eating contest with first pitch at 7:10. The game will also be broadcast on the Sports Animal 920, the First Pitch App, TuneIn radio and milb.tv.

• Discuss this story on the Texas League message board...





Texas League Stories from July 9, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.