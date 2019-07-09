Cards Snap Drillers Winning Streak

July 9, 2019 - Texas League (TL) - Tulsa Drillers News Release





TULSA - Parker Curry gave his team a brilliant pitching outing as the Tulsa Drillers took on the Springfield Cardinals Wednesday night at ONEOK Field. But, Tulsa played some shaky defense and Cards starting pitcher Alex Fagalde kept the Drillers bats quiet in a 7-2 loss to Springfield. The defeat ended a three-game winnings streak for the Drillers.

Curry came in to pitch in the top of the second and was sensational. He allowed a single to the first batter he faced, then proceeded to set down the next 18 batters in order. But after Dylan Carlson doubled and advanced to third to start the top of the eighth, Curry's night came to an end.

Logan Salow replaced Curry and hit a batter before allowing an RBI single to Yariel Gonzalez that gave Springfield a lead it would not surrender.

An inning later, a Drillers error, three singles, a double and a run-scoring groundout resulted in four more runs for Springfield, giving the Cards a 7-2 lead and the eventual win.

For the first time this season, the Drillers used an opener to start the game on the mound. Getting the nod was Andre Scrubb, and things did not go according to plan. In the top of the first, a pair of singles in conjunction with an error put Cards runners at second and third. Gonzalez singled to knock in the first run of the game, and Justin Toerner followed with an RBI groundout, giving Springfield a 2-0 lead.

The Drillers cut the margin in half with a two-out rally in the bottom of the second. After Tulsa recorded two quick outs, Chris Parmelee drew a walk. Carlos Rincon followed by smashing a double down the left field line and into the corner, allowing Parmelee to score from first.

The score remained the same until Cristian Santana tied things at 2-2 in the seventh. On the first pitch of the inning, Santana crushed a low, screaming line drive home run into the bullpen in right field.

WHAT YOU MISSED

*Santana extended his hitting streak to 10 games with his home run. During the streak, Santana is 18-42 (.429) with five extra base hits and five RBI. Rincon has the longest hitting streak of the season for Tulsa, hitting in 13 straight games from June 4-21.

*The Springfield win was its first at ONEOK Field this season after starting the year 0-7. Overall, the Drillers are 13-7 against the Cards.

*Ryan Moseley finished the night out of the bullpen for Tulsa. In his 1.1 innings, he allowed four runs, but only one was earned.

*The Drillers committed three errors on the night, resulting in four unearned runs for the Cardinals.

UP NEXT: Springfield at Tulsa, Wednesday, July 10, 7:05 PM at ONEOK Field. RHP Angel Rondon (3-1, 2.98 ERA) vs. RHP J.D. Martin (2-6, 5.26 ERA).

• Discuss this story on the Texas League message board...





Texas League Stories from July 9, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.