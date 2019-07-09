Sod Poodles 2019 Single-Game Playoff Tickets Go on Sale Friday, July 19

AMARILLO, Texas - The Amarillo Sod Poodles announced today that individual game tickets for their first two 2019 playoff games will go on sale on Friday, July 19 at 9:00 a.m. Tickets can be purchased online at SodPoodles.com under "Tickets", in-person at the box office or over-the-phone by calling 806-803-9547

The Sod Poodles open the 2019 postseason in the South Division Championship five-game series with the first two games being played at HODGETOWN in downtown Amarillo on Wednesday, September 4 at 7:05 p.m. and Thursday, September 5 at 7:05 p.m.

A Texas League South division opponent will be determined following the end of the regular season. Additional 2019 playoff tickets for other game dates will become available as soon as they are scheduled.

Advanced sale single game ticket pricing ranges from $8 to $18 and fans will be limited to purchasing 10 tickets per transaction per game. Day of game ticket pricing will be an additional $2 per ticket.

Right-field lawn and standing room only seating tickets are $8. Zone E seating tickets down the right and left field lines near group patio areas are $10. Zone D seating upper-level seat tickets above the bullpens are $12. Zone C tickets located in upper seating above the dugouts are $14. Zone B field level seating near dugouts are $16. Zone A behind home plate seat tickets are $18.

For questions on purchasing single-game playoff tickets, fans can email tickets@sodpoodles.com or call 806-803-9547.

