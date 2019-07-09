MLB's Number Three-Rated Prospect, Padres Top Prospect Joins Sod Poodles

AMARILLO, Texas - MLB's No. 3-rated prospect and the San Diego Padres' No. 1-rated prospect (according to MLB.com), left-handed pitcher MacKenzie Gore, has been promoted to Double-A Amarillo from High-A Lake Elsinore.

Gore, 20, who was drafted in the first round (3rd overall) of the 2017 MLB draft out of Whiteville High School in North Carolina, started the 2019 season with High-A Lake Elsinore.

Over 15 starts this season, he held an impressive 7-1 record with a 1.02 ERA over 79.1 innings pitched. He allowed just 36 hits, nine earned runs and 20 walks with 110 strikeouts and holds a Minor League career record of 9-7 over 38 game starts with a 2.34 ERA.

The six-foot-three southpaw was one of three Padres farmhands selected to participate in the 2019 MLB Futures Game and was a California League Mid-Season All-Star with two "Pitcher of the Week" bouts in April and May while with the Storm.

