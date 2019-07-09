Riders Harness Hooks in Series Opener

July 9, 2019 - Texas League (TL) - Corpus Christi Hooks News Release





FRISCO - The RoughRiders sent 13 men to bat and scored eight runs in the eighth inning Monday night, applying the finishing touches to a 14-1 victory over Corpus Christi before an announced crowd of 3,398 fans at Dr Pepper Ballpark.

The Hooks, who had averaged 10 runs in their last six games, managed only one run on seven hits and one walk.

The Corpus Christi marker came in the fifth when J.J. Matijevic doubled to right field and then scored on a Colton Shaver single.

Shaver has plated 10 runs in his last four games.

Ronald Herrera earned his first Frisco win scattering five hits over five innings. Rehabbing Texas Ranger Kyle Dowdy, Demarcus Evans, and Joe Barlow teamed for four scoreless innings of relief.

Hooks starter Cristian Javier was forced to exit the game in the second with two out and the bases loaded due to a pitch count of 56. Nine-hole hitter Yonny Hernandez then put the Riders on the board thanks to a three-run triple to right field off Willy Collado.

Preston Beck opened the third with his 10th home run of the year. Later in the inning, Brendon Davis cracked a two-out RBI double to left to make it 5-0 Frisco.

Erasmo Pinales, making his second appearance of the season, and Dean Deetz, who was assigned to Corpus Christi from Triple-A Round Rock on Monday, each pitched a scoreless inning.

After surrendering an unearned run in the seventh, Tommy DeJuneas faced five hitters in the eighth but was unable to record an out. Position players Lorenzo Quintana and Shaver were summoned to finish the game as the Riders wracked up eight runs on six hits, three walks, and a hit batsman.

The Hooks look to level the series Tuesday night with Yohan Ramirez on the mound. Jonathan Hernandez is slated to take the ball for Frisco. First pitch 7:05.

