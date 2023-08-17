Travs Get Clutch, Win at Amarillo

Amarillo, TX - Alberto Rodriguez drove in the go-ahead run in both the eighth and ninth innings as the Arkansas Travelers persevered for an 8-6 win over the Amarillo Sod Poodles on Thursday night. The victory snapped a six game losing streak for the Travs. Arkansas saw multiple leads disappear in the game but finally took the lead for good in the top of the ninth. Logan Warmoth notched three hits including his first home run in nearly two months to lead the offense. Rodriguez clutch knocks were his only two hits of the night while Spencer Packard connected for two more hits extending his hitting streak to 18.

Moments That Mattered

* After Arkansas took a two run lead in the top of the eighth, Amarillo tied it in the bottom of the inning on a two out two-run triple by S.P. Chen.

* Rodriguez's game winning hit came with two out in the ninth and immediately followed an intentional walk to Robert Perez, Jr. The single scored pinch-runner Kaden Polcovich and chased Perez home all the way from first base.

Notable Travs Performances

* 1B Spencer Packard: 2-5, 2B, 3B

* 3B Logan Warmoth: 3-4, 2 runs, HR, 3 RBI

News and Notes

* Spencer Packard extended his hitting streak to 18, the longest in the Texas League this season.

* When Warmoth stole second base in the 4th inning, it broke the Travs franchise record for stolen bases in a season. The swipe was the 182nd of the year, besting the total of 181 established in 1987. Arkansas would steal another bag later in the game and is on pace for 230 steals.

Up Next

The series continues on Friday night with Jimmy Joyce (0-2, 4.50) pitching for Arkansas against Luke Albright (7-5, 5.85) for Amarillo. First pitch is set for 7:05 and the game will be broadcast on 106.7 Buz2, the Bally Live App, milb.tv and mlb.tv.

