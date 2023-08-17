Come From Behind Walk-off Win Keeps Streak Alive

August 17, 2023 - Texas League (TL) - Wichita Wind Surge News Release







WICHITA, KS - The Wind Surge rallied in the bottom of the ninth after being down all game and forced extra innings. Tanner Schobel was the hero of the game when he hit an RBI pinch hit single with the bases load in the bottom of the tenth for a walk off win. The Wind Surge defeated the Springfield Cardinals 7-6 and now lead the series three games to none. The Wind Surge have now won five games in a row.

The Cardinals were first to score in the ball game. L.J. Jones hit an RBI single on a sharp ground ball to left field and Victor Scott II hit a line drive to center field for a two RBI single in the top of the second. Springfield had earned themselves an early three run lead.

The Wind Surge started to chip away at the lead in the bottom of the third. Yoyner Fajardo hit a sacrifice fly deep into left field that was able to get a runner across home plate for Wichita.

In the top of the fourth Springfield got their three-run lead back when Scott II bunted a soft roller for an RBI single.

David Banuelos got active with the bat for the Wind Surge in his first game back after being activated off the injured list. He hit an RBI single on a line drive to left field in the bottom of the fourth inning. The Cardinals' lead was reduced to two runs.

Jones had his second RBI of the day for the Cardinals in the top of the fifth when he hit a sharp ground ball to left field for an RBI double.

Banuelos kept his bat going for the Wind Surge in the bottom of the seventh. He crushed a 429-foot solo home run that flew over the left field wall. The Cardinals' lead was once again reduced to just two.

In the top of the eighth the Surge gave a run to the Cardinals when Jones was able to reach base on a throwing error to first and the runner scored from third. The unearned run extended the Cardinals lead back out to three.

Late game drama ensued in the bottom of the ninth. The Wind Surge were able to tie the ball game up after Aaron Sabato came in to pinch hit for a two RBI double and Dalton Shuffield hit a clutch two-out RBI single.

Schobel came into the ball game in the bottom of the tenth to pinch hit with the bases loaded. He hit a line drive to center field for an RBI single and the walk-off win.

Travis Adams made his 15th start of the season on the mound for the Wichita Wind Surge. He pitched three and a third innings where he gave up four runs off six hits. He struck out two batters and walked two more. Miguel Rodriguez earned the win, and his record improves to (1-1).

The starting pitcher for Springfield was Brandon Komar. He pitched five and two thirds innings where he gave up two runs off five hits. He struck out one batter and walked three more. Nick Trogrilic-Iverson was credited with the loss.

The Wichita Wind Surge improve to (22-20, 50-60) and the Springfield Cardinals fall to (20-22, 54-57).

NOTES: Yoyner Fajardo tied the franchise record tonight for most stolen bases in a season with 42. The Surge won for the first time this season with when trailing after eight innings, 1-47. Wichita improved to 5-4 in extra innings.

BROADCAST: ESPN 92.3 FM, Milb First Pitch App, Windsurge.com, MiLB.tv and Bally Live app.

UPCOMING: The Wind Surge continue to host a six game home series against the Springfield Cardinals. Game four will be played Friday, August 18th and first pitch will be at 7:05 PM. RH Marco Raya will start on the mound for the Wind Surge and RH Tink Hence will be the starting pitcher for the Cardinals.

• Discuss this story on the Texas League message board...





Texas League Stories from August 17, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.