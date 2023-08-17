Surge Rally Back in 9th, Claim 7-6 Win in 10 Frames

August 17, 2023 - Texas League (TL) - Springfield Cardinals News Release







Wichita, KS - The Springfield Cardinals (20-22, 54-57) led from the 2nd until the bottom of the 9th, but the Wichita Wind Surge (22-20, 50-60) rallied back in the 9th and walked off in the 10th with a 7-6 comeback win at Riverfront Stadium on Thursday night.

Decisions:

W - RHP Miguel Rodriguez (1-1)

L - RHP Nick Trogrlic-Iverson (2-3)

Notables:

1B LJ Jones IV went 3x4 with a double and two RBIs... CF Victor Scott II went 2x6 with three RBIs and his 75th steal of the year (25th in Double-A)... RHP Brandon Komar tossed 5.2 innings with just two runs on five hits in the no-decision... Wichita came back in the 9th with a two-run, pinch-hit double from 1B Aaron Sabato and a game-tying RBI single from 2B Dalton Shuffield... The Surge walked off in the 10th on an RBI single from pinch-hitting INF Tanner Schobel.

On Deck:

-Friday, August 18, 7:05pm - RHP Tink Hence (2-2, 5.86) @ WCH RHP Marco Raya (0-3, 11.08)

-Broadcast live on 106.7 The River and SpringfieldCardinals.com; Coyotes Sports Cafe of Springfield Pregame Show at 6:50pm

