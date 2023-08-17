Homestand Highlights - Tulsa Series: August 22 - 27

SPRINGDALE, Ark. - After a road trip in Corpus Christi, the Northwest Arkansas Naturals will return to Arvest Ballpark on Tuesday, August 22nd for an extended homestand that will see the club play 12 games at Arvest Ballpark over a span of 13 days: Tuesday, August 22nd through Sunday, September 3rd. The first six-game series is against the Tulsa Drillers (Double-A Affiliate of the Los Angeles Dodgers), and it will start on Tuesday, August 22nd and end on Sunday, August 27th. The Tulsa series is highlighted by promotions like Buck-A-Brat, Kids Eat FREE, Thirsty Thursday™, a Fireworks Friday, and Faith & Family Night Pre-Game Concert on Saturday night while Sunday afternoon's game will feature our last Bark in the Ballpark of the 2023 season on a Family Sunday with Dollar Hot Dogs and Kids Run the Bases.

Tuesday, August 22 - Naturals vs. Tulsa Drillers, 7:05 P.M. (Gates at 6 P.M.)

JOHNSONVILLE BUCK-A-BRAT ON AN ARVEST CUSTOMER DISCOUNT NIGHT

JOHNSONVILLE BUCK-A-BRAT - Enjoy $1 Johnsonville brats at Arvest Ballpark on Tuesday night

$5 DUGOUT PREMIUM TICKETS for Arvest Customers, must show proof of being an Arvest customer at the Ticket Office. The discount is for immediate family only and a maximum of six tickets.

TEAM STORE SPECIAL - Buy One, Get One Half OFF T-Shirt Special at the Naturals Team Store

Wednesday, August 23 - Naturals vs. Tulsa Drillers, 7:05 P.M. (Gates at 6 P.M.)

KIDS EAT FREE WITH INDIGO SKY CASINO BASEBALL BINGO

KIDS EAT FREE - Kids 12 and under eat FREE on Wednesday as young fans will receive a voucher GOOD for a Hot Dog courtesy of Tyson Foods, Inc., Teddy Grahams and Oreo Cookies courtesy of Mondelez International, Inc., and a small Dr. Pepper fountain drink courtesy of Ozarks Coca-Cola.

INDIGO SKY CASINO BASEBALL BINGO - Grab a bingo card and follow the action while the Naturals are at-bat for a chance to win great prizes from Indigo Sky Casino. (Limited number of winners).

Thursday, August 24 - Naturals vs. Tulsa Drillers, 7:05 P.M. (Gates at 6 P.M.)

THIRSTY THURSDAY™ PRESENTED BY PLAZA TIRE SERVICE

THIRSTY THURSDAY™ - Enjoy $2 16 oz. drafts at two locations, $2 Bags of Peanuts, and $1 Small Coca-Cola Fountain Drinks. Thirsty Thursday™ on August 24th is presented by Plaza Tire Service.

Friday, August 25 - Naturals vs. Tulsa Drillers, 7:05 P.M. (Gates at 5:45 P.M.)

FIREWORKS FRIDAY PRESENTED BY SEAPAK

FIREWORKS FRIDAY - Enjoy the best in sight and sound at Arvest Ballpark with a spectacular fireworks show presented by SeaPak following the conclusion of the game against Tulsa.

BULLPEN PARTY PRESENTED BY CHOCTAW CASINO & RESORT - POCOLA - Get your weekend started off with a Bullpen Party presented by Choctaw Casino & Resort - Pocola. Join us at Arvest Ballpark from 5:45 p.m. until 6:45 p.m. prior to each Friday home game and enjoy 'Happy Hour' drink specials for fans of age at The Bullpen concession stand located down the first base concourse and $2 BBQ Sliders or a six (6) for $8 deal. *BBQ Sliders are only served during the Bullpen Party

Saturday, August 26 - Naturals vs. Tulsa Drillers, 6:05 P.M. (Gates at 4:30 P.M.)

FAITH & FAMILY NIGHT PRESENTED BY SAM'S FURNITURE HIGHLIGHTED BY A PRE-GAME CONCERT FEATURING THE JORDAN ST. CYR BAND COURTESY OF MEDIA PARTNER KLRC

FAITH & FAMILY NIGHT - Faith & Family Night is presented by Sam's Furniture. The family event features a pre-game Christian concert by the Jordan St. Cyr Band, courtesy of media partner KLRC.

SCHEDULE OF EVENTS - Gates at 4:30 p.m., concert at 4:50 p.m., and the game begins at 6:05 p.m.

BULLPEN PARTY PRESENTED BY CHOCTAW CASINO & RESORT - POCOLA - Continue the weekend fun on Saturday night at Arvest Ballpark with a Bullpen Party presented by Choctaw Casino & Resort - Pocola. Enjoy 'Happy Hour' drink specials for fans of age and $2.00 BBQ Sliders or a special six (6) for $8 deal from 4:30 p.m. until 5:30 p.m. at The Bullpen concession stand located down the first base concourse prior to the game. *BBQ Sliders are only served during the Bullpen Party

Sunday, August 27 - Naturals vs. Tulsa Drillers, 2:05 P.M. (Gates at 1 P.M.)

BARK IN THE BALLPARK ON A FAMILY SUNDAY PRESENTED BY RED VINES & SOUR PUNCH WITH DOLLAR HOT DOGS BY TYSON FOODS, INC. AND MERCY-GOHEALTH KIDS RUN THE BASES

FAMILY SUNDAY - The game on Sunday afternoon is presented by Red Vines and Sour Punch.

BARK IN THE BALLPARK - Bring your dog out for Bark in the Ballpark as your best friend(s) will receive FREE admission to Sunday afternoon's game as long as they are accompanied by a paid owner. This is the last scheduled Bark in the Ballpark at Arvest Ballpark during the 2023 season.

DOLLAR HOT DOGS - Enjoy $1 Hot Dogs courtesy of Tyson Foods, Inc. on Family Sunday.

KIDS RUN THE BASES - Kids of all ages can partake in the Sunday tradition of Mercy-GoHealth Kids Run the Bases following the conclusion of the 2:05 p.m. series finale against the Drillers.

