Flying Chanclas Score Early, Drop Game Three to Midland

August 17, 2023 - Texas League (TL) - San Antonio Missions News Release







SAN ANTONIO - The Flying Chanclas de San Antonio returned to Wolff Stadium on Thursday night to take on the Midland RockHounds. The game was delayed until 7:40 due to a dust devil impacting the batter's eye in center field earlier in the day. After taking a 2-0 lead in the first inning, Midland quickly captured the lead with three runs in the second frame. The RockHounds added seven more on their way to a 9-4 victory.

Brady Basso was the starting pitcher for the RockHounds, and he was making his Double-A debut. The Flying Chanclas welcomed Basso to the Texas League by scoring twice in the first inning. With one man down, Jackson Merrill was hit by a pitch. Michael De La Cruz drew a walk to put two runners on base. Daniel Johnson flew out and Merrill tagged up and advanced to third base. On the play, De La Cruz moved up 90 feet due to a throwing error. Basso attempted a pick-off to second and Merrill stole home for the first run of the game. Marcos Castanon doubled and De La Cruz trotted home to make it a 2-0 game.

Adam Mazur was the starting pitcher for San Antonio. After a scoreless first inning, Midland plated three runs on three hits in the second frame. With one out in the inning, Cameron Masterman drew a walk. Shane McGuire singled to put two runners on base. Jack Winkler hit a double and drove in Masterman. Sahid Valenzuela drove in a run with a ground out to shortstop. Lastly, Caeden Trenkle drove in Winkler with a base hit to center field. The RockHounds took a 3-2 lead.

The Flying Chanclas had two runners on base in the bottom of the third inning. Basso retired the first two batters before allowing a single to Johnson. Johnson stole second base before Castanon drew a walk. With two runners on, Juan Fernandez popped out to end the scoring threat.

The Chanclas had a chance to tie the game in the bottom of the fifth inning. Facing Blake Beers, Ripken Reyes drew a walk to start the frame. Merrill moved Reyes to second base with a sacrifice bunt. De La Cruz flew out and Reyes advanced to third base. Johnson grounded out and left Reyes stranded.

Midland extended their lead with three runs in the top of the sixth inning. Facing Lake Bachar, Lazaro Armenteros began the frame with a triple to right field. Masterman, on the first pitch of the at-bat, hit a home run to left-center field. McGuire reached base with a single following the homer. Two batters later, Valenzuela singled and McGuire advanced to third base. After striking out the next batter, a wild pitch from Bachar allowed McGuire to score. Midland improved their lead to 6-2.

The RockHounds made it a 9-2 ballgame in the top of the seventh inning. Facing Henry Henry, Swift singled and Max Muncy drew a walk. Armenteros loaded the bases after hitting a single to right field. Henry sat down the next batter but allowed a run on a ground out from McGuire. Jack Winkler drove in two runs with a single to right field.

After being held scoreless since the first inning, the Flying Chanclas showed some life in the bottom of the ninth inning. With Beers still in the game, Justin Farmer singled with one out. After setting down the next batter, Merrill connected on a two-run homer. De La Cruz kept the game alive with a walk. However, Johnson flew out to end the ballgame.

Post-Game Notes

Final Score: 9-4

With the loss, San Antonio falls to 19-23 & 56-55 on the season

Reyes: 43 HBP (Tied for single-season MiLB record)

Jackson Merrill (#2 Padres prospect, #9 MLB): 1-3, HR, 2 RBI, 2 R, SAC, SB, HBP

Jairo Iriarte (#6 Padres prospect): Scheduled to pitch Saturday, August 19th

Adam Mazur (#7 Padres prospect): L, 3.2 IP, 5 H, 3 ER, BB, 7 K

Ryan Bergert (#16 Padres prospect): Scheduled to pitch Friday, August 18th

Marcos Castanon (#23 Padres prospect): 1-3, 2B, RBI, BB, K

Max Muncy (#10 Athletics prospect): 1-4, 2B, R, BB, 3 K

Brady Basso (RockHounds starter): ND, 3.0 IP, 3 H, 2 R (ER), 2 BB (AA Debut)

The San Antonio Missions will continue their six-game homestand with the Midland RockHounds on Friday, August 18th. Right-hander Ryan Bergert (1-2, 3.80) is scheduled to pitch for the Missions. Right-hander Joe Boyle (2-0, 2.45) is scheduled to pitch for the RockHounds. Friday's First pitch is slated for 7:05 p.m. from Nelson Wolff Stadium.

