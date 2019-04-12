Travs Game Day Ticket Subscription

LITTLE ROCK, AR - The Arkansas Travelers introduce the NEW "Travs Game Day Ticket Subscription" program for 2019. For $35 a month the subscriber will receive a General Admission ticket to every* Travs game of the 2019 season. (*some restrictions apply) Simply log on to your mobile account, claim your ticket, and walk straight in the park. No need to go to the ticket office.

Special $25 April introductory rate. For more details and to purchase on-line visit: https://www.milb.com/arkansas/tickets/gameday-pass

or call 501-664-7559.

The easy and convenient way to cheer on your Travs all season long!

Ticket Subscription Program Highlights:

- Sign up NOW and receive a Trial Offer of Only $25 for the month of April ($35 a month after)

- $35 a month

- Guaranteed GA Ticket to 66 of 70 Travs regular season games

- Easy mobile access of ticket through Ticket Return Account

- Tickets not transferable, upgradeable & cannot be resold

- Cancel the subscription anytime during the season

- Ticket(s) become available to claim at 8 am on the day of the game

- Your ticket is valid to receive promotional giveaways

Sign up NOW at www.TRAVS.com, click "Game Day Subscription" under the Tickets Tab or call the Box Office for more information 501-664-7559.

