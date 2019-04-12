Cardinals Rally Late, Naturals Fall 11-7

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. - Northwest Arkansas used a four-run eighth inning to gain the club's first lead since the third inning; but the hometown Cardinals immediately countered. Springfield scored five runs, three earned, in the last of the eighth inning to ice an 11-7 win over the Naturals at Hammons Field on Friday night.

The Naturals (4-5) tied the game in the eighth inning on a two-out triple by Emmanuel Rivera who then scored on a two-out single by Meibrys Viloria to erased a three-run deficit against the Cardinals in the eighth inning.

Northwest Arkansas grabbed an early three-run lead in the third inning. Khalil Lee drove home two runs with a single and scored two batters later on a two-out base-hit by Samir Duenez. Lee finished with two hits and drove in a season-high three runs while extending his hitting streak to six straight games

Springfield (2-7) retaliated in the fourth inning using a pair of two-run home runs off Naturals' starter, Ofreidy Gomez. The 23-year old right-hander tossed 4.1 innings, allowed just those four runs on three hits while striking out a season-high six batters.

Left-hander, Gabe Speier pitched in relief of Gomez and kept the Naturals within reaching distant over 2.2 innings. Speier allowed two runs on four hits with three strikeouts and left the game with Northwest Arkansas trailing, 6-3.

Franco Terrero (1-1, 10.80 ERA) suffered the loss as Springfield used three hits, two walks and capitalized on two costly errors in the eighth inning to score five runs and take over, 11-7.

The Naturals have committed 15 errors through the first nine game and nine errors in the last four contest.

Along with Lee, Gabriel Cancel finished 2-for-4 on the night with a RBI. The Puerto Rican has five RBIs over his current four-game hit streak. Taylor Featherston saw his eight-game hit streak end with a 0-for-4 evening which included a pair of strikeouts.

The Naturals look to snap the club's five-game losing streak in the third game of the four-game series against Springfield on Saturday, April 13 at Hammons Field. Northwest Arkansas and Springfield agreed to move the game time up by two hours on Saturday due to anticipated inclement weather. First pitch from Hammons Field is slated for 12:10 p.m.

Left-hander, Jake Kalish (0-0, 0.00 ERA) makes his first start of the season and his third outing overall. Kalish has tossed 6.0 shutout innings - all in relief - with nine strikeouts. He'll match-up with left-hander, Austin Warner (0-1, 11.25 ERA) for the Cardinals on Saturday afternoon.

Join the Nate Lucas as he fills in for the "Voice of the Naturals," Benjamin Kelly for tomorrow' ballgame. Lucas will be live on 92.1-FM, the Ticket and across the Naturals' Radio Network.

Springfield Cardinals (2-7) 11, Northwest Arkansas Naturals (4-5) 7

April 12, 2019

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 R H E

NW Arkansas 0 0 3 0 0 0 0 4 0 7 9 2

Springfield 0 0 0 4 0 0 2 5 x 11 11 1

NW Arkansas AB R H RBI BB SO LOB AVG

Heath, CF 5 1 0 0 0 3 4 .188

Lee, RF 5 2 2 3 0 1 1 .342

Cancel, 2B 4 1 2 0 0 2 1 .290

Dueñez, 1B 3 0 1 2 0 1 1 .241

Rivera, E, 3B 4 1 1 1 0 0 1 .257

Viloria, C 4 0 1 1 0 2 0 .185

Featherston, SS 4 0 0 0 0 2 1 .429

Miller, DH 3 1 1 0 1 1 0 .389

Peterson, LF 3 1 1 0 1 1 1 .190

Totals 35 7 9 7 2 13 10 .272

BATTING

2B: Lee (2, O'Reilly); Cancel (3, Meisner); Peterson (2, Meisner).

3B: Rivera, E (1, Elledge).

TB: Cancel 3; Dueñez; Lee 3; Miller; Peterson 2; Rivera, E 3; Viloria.

RBI: Dueñez 2 (8); Lee 3 (9); Rivera, E (3); Viloria (4).

2-out RBI: Viloria; Rivera, E; Dueñez.

Runners left in scoring position, 2 out: Dueñez.

SF: Dueñez.

Team RISP: 6-for-9.

Team LOB: 4.

BASERUNNING

SB: Lee (4, 2nd base off Meisner/Godoy); Heath (5, 2nd base off O'Reilly/Godoy).

FIELDING

E: Featherston (4, throw); Terrero (1, throw).

Springfield AB R H RBI BB SO LOB AVG

Lopez, I, 2B 3 1 0 0 1 1 0 .241

Carlson, CF 5 2 1 1 0 0 2 .343

Mendoza, E, 1B 4 0 2 3 0 2 0 .278

O'Keefe, DH 3 2 2 1 2 1 2 .217

Capel, LF 4 0 1 0 1 3 3 .313

Montero, E, 3B 5 2 2 2 0 0 7 .222

Hurst, RF 3 1 1 0 1 2 0 .125

Robertson, SS 4 1 0 0 0 1 3 .276

Godoy, C 4 2 2 3 0 0 0 .263

Totals 35 11 11 10 5 10 17 .244

BATTING

2B: Hurst (1, Terrero).

3B: Carlson (1, Speier).

HR: O'Keefe (2, 7th inning off Speier, 0 on, 2 out); Montero, E (1, 4th inning off Gomez, O, 1 on, 1 out); Godoy (1, 4th inning off Gomez, O, 1 on, 2 out).

TB: Capel; Carlson 3; Godoy 5; Hurst 2; Mendoza, E 2; Montero, E 5; O'Keefe 5.

RBI: Carlson (9); Godoy 3 (6); Mendoza, E 3 (3); Montero, E 2 (4); O'Keefe (5).

2-out RBI: O'Keefe; Godoy 2.

Runners left in scoring position, 2 out: Montero, E 4.

SF: Mendoza, E.

Team RISP: 2-for-9.

Team LOB: 7.

FIELDING

E: Capel (1, throw).

NW Arkansas IP H R ER BB SO HR ERA

Gomez, O 4.1 3 4 4 3 6 2 7.00

Speier 2.2 4 2 2 0 3 1 3.60

Terrero (L, 1-1)(BS, 2) 1.0 4 5 4 2 1 0 10.80

Springfield IP H R ER BB SO HR ERA

Meisner 3.0 5 3 3 0 6 0 8.59

Gregerson 1.0 0 0 0 0 2 0 0.00

O'Reilly 3.1 1 2 2 1 2 0 5.40

Elledge (W, 1-0)(BS, 1) 1.2 3 2 2 1 3 0 3.38

IBB: Lopez, I (by Terrero).

HBP: Lopez, I (by Gomez, O).

Pitches-strikes: Gomez, O 84-49; Speier 46-29; Terrero 26-14; Meisner 70-49; Gregerson 16-9; O'Reilly 42-26; Elledge 43-27.

Groundouts-flyouts: Gomez, O 5-2; Speier 1-0; Terrero 1-0; Meisner 2-0; Gregerson 0-0; O'Reilly 5-1; Elledge 1-1.

Batters faced: Gomez, O 20; Speier 12; Terrero 10; Meisner 14; Gregerson 3; O'Reilly 12; Elledge 9.

Inherited runners-scored: Elledge 1-1.

Umpires: HP: Mike Carroll. 1B: Jeff Gorman. 3B: Tyler Olson.

Weather: 57 degrees, Partly Cloudy.

Wind: 8 mph, L To R.

First pitch: 7:11 PM.

T: 3:03.

Att: 3,926.

Venue: Hammons Field.

April 12, 2019:

Box score official statistics approved by Major League Baseball Office of the Commissioner

