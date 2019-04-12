Buddy Reed Homers Twice in 10-8 Win over Corpus Christi

April 12, 2019 - Texas League (TL) - Amarillo Sod Poodles News Release





AMARILLO, Texas - Buddy Reed hit his third and fourth home runs of the season Thursday night against Corpus Christi, one of which was the first inside-the-park home run in HODGETOWN and Sod Poodle franchise history. The Hooks would make it an interesting game late by scoring five runs in the eighth and ninth, but the Sod Poodles would hang on to win by a final score of 10-8.

The Sod Poodles offense wasted no time Thursday night as they jumped out to the early 1-0 lead in the bottom of the first via a Hudson Potts RBI groundball to left field, resulting in a fielding error, scoring the speedy Reed.

In the bottom of the third, Amarillo opened up the ballgame when they plated seven runs on five hits. Brad Zunica and Webster Rivas initiated the frames scoring with a pair of RBI doubles that plated Owen Miller and then Zunica. Edward Olivares followed with a single to bring home Kyle Overstreet and Rivas to increase the Sod Poodles lead to 5-0. Reed capped off the big inning with a three-run home run to left field to give Amarillo the early 8-0 advantage over the Hooks.

In the top of the fifth, Corpus Christi pushed across two runs to narrow the Sod Poodles lead to 8-2, one of which came on a Chas McCormick RBI single to left field.

Amarillo starting pitcher Jesse Scholtens was brilliant Thursday night going five innings, allowing only one earned run, and striking out four Hook batters. Scholtens's performance would be good enough for him to pick up his first win of the 2019 season.

In the top of the sixth, the Hooks cut the Sod Poodles lead to 8-3 on a Chuckie Robinson home run. Amarillo answered back in the bottom of the inning with two runs of their own. First, it was Reed with an inside-the-park home run to deep center field. Then, Jorge Ona singled to bring around Zunica and push the Sod Poodles lead to 10-3.

Corpus Christi made things interesting in the late innings when they scored two runs in the top of the eighth courtesy of a Lorenzo Quintana single that scored Robinson and Carmen Benedetti to shrink the Amarillo lead to 10-5.

Things got tighter in the top of the ninth when Stephen Wrenn hit a two-RBI triple to right field to minimize the home lead to 10-7. Joshua Rojas followed with an RBI single which scored Wrenn. With Amarillo reliever Blake Rogers trying to shut the door on the Hooks with the bases loaded and winning run on first with two outs, he tossed a fly out to center field to end the damage and secure the 10-8 victory for the Sod Poodles.

Amarillo and Corpus Christi continue into game two of their four-game set tomorrow night at HODGETOWN. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. Gates are scheduled to open at 6:00 p.m.

NOTES

Sod Poodles First Call Up: Pedro Avila became the first Amarillo Sod Poodles player to be called up to the Majors. The 22-year-old right-hander made his first Major League start against Arizona tonight, tossing 5.1 innings, allowing just one earned run on four hits. Avila made one start for Amarillo while in Corpus Christi tossing six innings of two-hit ball.

Reed All About It: Buddy Reed hit his third and fourth home runs of the season on Thursday night. Reed's second home run was an inside-the-park home run that was hit to deep center field. The inside-the-park home run was the first in HODGETOWN history. The Amarillo center fielder has also homered in two consecutive games for the first time this season. Reed finished the night against the Hooks 3-for-4 with four RBI.

Amarillo Bombers: The Sod Poodles have hit 14 home runs this season in eight games and lead the Texas League. The Frisco RoughRiders are four home runs behind the Sod Poodles with ten home runs. Brad Zunica has collected five home runs for Amarillo, followed by Buddy Reed with four big flies, Jorge Ona and Owen Miller each have two homers and Edward Olivares with one long ball for the Sod Poodles.

He's Got A Cannon: Amarillo catcher Webster Rivas threw out two Hooks baserunners Thursday night trying to advance via a steal. Rivas on the 2019 campaign has caught three baserunners trying to steal in five attempts.

Scholtens's Outing: Amarillo starting pitcher Jesse Scholtens was brilliant Thursday night going five innings, allowing only one earned run and struck out four Hook batters. Scholtens improved his record to 1-0 on the early 2019 season.

All Nine: On Thursday night all nine batters in the Amarillo lineup reached base successfully. This is the first time the Sod Poodles have accomplished this feat in franchise history.

Tomorrow's Preview: Game two of this four-game series will continue Friday night with first pitch scheduled for 7:05 p.m. The visiting Corpus Christi Hooks will call upon right-hander Brandon Bailey and for the Sod Poodles, they haven't named a starter for Friday night's game.

