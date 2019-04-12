Saturday's Game Time Changed to 12:10pm, Gregerson to Rehab

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. - With forecasted rain throughout the afternoon Saturday, the Springfield Cardinals announced that the Saturday, April 13 game time has been changed to 12:10pm from 2:10pm. Gates will open Saturday at 11:30am.

Fans can call 417-863-0395 with any questions regarding the time change.

St. Louis Cardinals RHP Luke Gregerson is expected to begin a rehab assignment tonight in Springfield. The 34-year-old Gregerson last pitched in Springfield from July 6-9, 2018, recording three scoreless rehab appearances (3.0 IP). Gregerson has thrown 19.0 consecutive scoreless innings in a Springfield Cardinals uniform dating back to his final nine outings of the 2018 season.

Gregerson has made three rehab appearances for High-A Palm Beach in 2019, allowing one run and striking out two in 3.0 innings. He made 17 appearances for St. Louis in 2017.

