Travs Drop Opener at Midland
August 8, 2023 - Texas League (TL) - Arkansas Travelers News Release
Midland, TX - The Midland RockHounds scored multiple runs in every inning from the fourth inning on and defeated the Arkansas Travelers, 16-4 on Tuesday night. Seven of the RockHounds 15 hits went for extra bases and they continued to pile on after taking the lead in the fourth inning. The loss was the seventh straight for the Travs. J.T. went five innings to pick up the win while Royber Salinas pitched the final four frames to earn a save. Tyler Driver was the losing pitcher for Arkansas.
Moments That Mattered
* Arkansas failed to convert on a pair of walks in the top of the fourth keeping their lead at one.
* Midland took the lead on a double from William Simoneit in the bottom of the fourth.
Notable Travs Performances
* 1B Spencer Packard: 2-4, 2 2B
* 2B Kaden Polcovich: 2-3, BB, 2 runs, HR, RBI
News and Notes
* Packard extended his hitting streak to 10.
* Driver joined the roster today from the Arizona Complex League with Ty Adcock going on the Injured List.
Up Next
The series continues Wednesday night with Kyle Tyler (6-8, 5.71) starting for Arkansas against Blake Beers (2-7, 6.08) for Midland. First pitch is set for 6:30. The game will be broadcast on 106.7 Buz2, the Bally Live App, milb.tv and mlb.tv.
