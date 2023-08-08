Jonathan Ornelas Makes MLB Debut with Rangers

FRISCO, Texas - Former RoughRiders infielder Jonathan Ornelas made his MLB debut on Monday, August 7th with the Texas Rangers in Oakland, California against the Oakland Athletics.

In his debut, Ornelas entered in the eighth inning of a tie game as a pinch runner for Mitch Garver and scored the go-ahead run in an eventual 5-3 Rangers win.

The Glendale, Arizona native was called up from the Triple-A Round Rock Express where he had spent the entire 2023 season. There, he was hitting .250/.360/.348/.708 with 14 doubles, five homers and 39 RBIs over 88 games. A member of the Rangers' 40-man roster, Ornelas was called up after Josh Jung broke his left thumb on Sunday against the Marlins.

A former third-round selection by the Rangers in 2018, Ornelas had his best Minor League season with the RoughRiders in 2022. The infielder tied the franchise record for the most hits in a single season with 157 while hitting .299/.360/.425/.785 over 123 games.

Ornelas becomes the 195th former Riders player to make his Major League debut and the sixth member of the Road to the Show presented by Herman Marshall Whiskey in 2023, joining pitchers Mason Englert, Cody Bradford, Grant Anderson, Owen White and Alex Speas.

