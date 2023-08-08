Riders One-Hit Hooks

August 8, 2023 - Texas League (TL) - Corpus Christi Hooks News Release







CORPUS CHRISTI - Led by right-hander Ryan Garcia, Frisco picked up a 6-0 victory over the Hooks in Tuesday night's series opener at Whataburger Field.

Garcia, who fired seven innings of one-run ball at Corpus Christi in mid-June, picked up where he left off, holding CC to a pair of walks over six innings. He struck out six while throwing 49 of 79 pitches for strikes.

Reid Birlingmair and Triston Polley faced two over the minimum through three innings in relief.

The lone hit for CC was a Joey Loperfido opposite-field double that bounced inside the bullpen in left-center with one out in the seventh.

Blair Henley was saddled with the tough-luck loss, scattering two runs (one earned), three hits and three walks while striking out seven in five innings. Henley has allowed just two earned runs over his last four assignments (two starts) for a 0.95 ERA. In this span, the reigning Texas League Pitcher of the Week owns 24 strikeouts against six walks and eight hits in 19.0 innings.

The lone earned blemish against Henley was served up by Frainyer Chavez, who opened the fifth with an opposite-field dinger onto the berm in left.

The RoughRiders capitalized on 10 Hooks walks with a pair of two-out RBI singles, two sac flies, and a bases-full hit batsman.

• Discuss this story on the Texas League message board...





Texas League Stories from August 8, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.