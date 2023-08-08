Big Inning Fuels Drillers' Comeback

August 8, 2023 - Texas League (TL) - Tulsa Drillers News Release









Tulsa Drillers celebrate win

(Tulsa Drillers) Tulsa Drillers celebrate win(Tulsa Drillers)

TULSA, OK- The Tulsa Drillers recent offensive resurgence continued on Tuesday night at ONEOK Field in the opening game of a six-game series against Amarillo. The Drillers overcame an early three-run deficit with a big, five-run fourth inning that led to a 7-4 victory over the Sod Poodles at ONEOK Field.

The seven runs continued a recent trend for the Drillers. Over their last five games, they have scored a total 45 runs, an average of 9 runs per game. Prior to the surge, they had averaged less than 3 runs a game in their previous eight outings.

The victory marked Tulsa's 22nd comeback win of the season.

Amarillo had used a two-out rally in the top of the first inning to jump in front. Tulsa starting pitcher Orlando Ortiz-Mayr retired the game's first two batters before A.J. Vukovich legged out an infield single. Ivan Melendez followed with his ninth homer of the season that gave the Sod Poodles the lead.

In the top of the second, Ortiz-Mayr again recorded two quick outs before issuing a walk. Jordan Lawler followed with a run-scoring double that gave Amarillo its 3-0 cushion.

The Drillers comeback began with single runs in the bottom halves of both the second and third innings. In the second, Josh Stowers doubled and scored on a ground out.

One inning later, Yusniel Diaz doubled and scored on a base hit by Diego Cartaya that pulled Tulsa to within 3-2.

Caleb Roberts singled home a run in the top of the fourth to restore a two-run lead for Amarillo, but it disappeared with Tulsa's rally in the bottom half of the fourth, with all five runs scoring with two outs.

With runners at first and second, Diaz singled home the first run. Imanol Vargas followed with his 14th home run of the season that put the Drillers in front. Cartaya followed Vargas with his 16th homer that increased the lead to 7-4.

Tulsa bullpen comfortably kept the lead in place until Amarillo attempted a comeback of its own in the top of the ninth. The Sod Poodles put two runners on base to bring the potential tying run to the plate, but reliever Kevin Gowdy got consecutive strikeouts to preserve the lead and the win.

TEXAS LEAGUE STANDINGS* TEXAS LEAGUE SCOREBOARD

HIGHLIGHTS AND HAPPENINGS:

*For Gowdy, it was his first save in 101 professional appearances.

*Austin Gauthier singled in Tulsa's five-run fourth to extend his hitting streak to 12 straight games. Tulsa's Vivas has the longest hitting streak in the Texas League this year, opening the season by hitting safely in 16 straight games. Gauthier has hit .478 in his 12-game streak. He has also reached base safely in 22 consecutive games.

*Ryan Sublette pitched a scoreless fifth inning in relief of Ortiz-Mayr and was credited with the victory that improved his record to 2-3.

*Braydon Fisher worked the sixth and seventh inning and retired all six batters he faced, four via strikeouts.

*Since the Drillers scored at least seven runs in the game, fans can purchase a large, one-topping pizzas from Mazzio's on Tuesday for just $7. The special offer is good throughout the day and is only available online at Mazzios.com and when you use the code DRILLERS at checkout.

*The win was just the second for the Drillers this season in seven meetings with Amarillo.

*In the second half of the season, the Drillers now have a 7-6 record at ONEOK Field compared to a 5-16 mark on the road.

*The Drillers announced a roster change prior to Tuesday's series opener. Catcher Wladimir Chalo, who is yet to appear in a game, was placed on the Development List, and infielder/outfielder Luis Diaz was added from Great Lakes. Diaz was hitting .265 with 6 homers and 38 RBI in 74 games with the Loons.

UP NEXT:

The Drillers and Sod Poodles will meet in game two of their six-game series on Wednesday night at ONEOK Field. Starting time is set for 7:05 p.m. and the starting pitchers are scheduled to be:

Amarillo - TBA

Tulsa - RHP Nick Frasso (2-4, 4.01 ERA)

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the Texas League message board...





Texas League Stories from August 8, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.