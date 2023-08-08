Cardinals Jump Back in First Place After 5-4 Win Over Missions

Springfield, MO - After suffering three straight losses to the Northwest Arkansas Naturals and falling to second place in the Texas League North Division this back half of the season, the Cardinals (18-16, 52-51) have secured their spot in first place once again after holding off the Missions (16-18, 53,50) 5-4 at Hammons Field Tuesday night. The Cardinals lead the series 1-0.

Decisions:

W: RHP Wilfredo Pereira (7-6)

L: RHP Gabe Mosser (0-2)

S: RHP Andre Granillo (13)

Notables:

RHP Andre Granillo secured his Texas League leading 13th save of the season tonight after holding off the Missions in the top of the 9th inning to give the Cardinals the win.

DH Thomas Saggese knocked his second home run as a Springfield Cardinals, 17th of the season tonight, in the bottom of the 1st inning to give the Cardinals an early lead.

CF Victor Scott II extended his 12-game hitting streak tonight and make two incredible defensive plays in CF, savings a base hit each time

SS Arquímedes Gamboa went 2-for-3 on the night with 2 runs, 1 RBI and his Texas League leading 66th walk of the season

C Pedro Pagés joined the Cardinals slugfest tonight with a mammoth solo-HR that traveled 440 feet off his bat in the 4th inning

Every Cardinal in tonight's starting lineup got at least one hit on the night

On Deck:

Wednesday, August 9, 6:35pm - SPR RHP Connor Lunn (4-5, 5.00) vs. SA LHP Daniel Camarena (1-6, 7.31)

Expected Ryan Helsley and Jake Woodford MLB Rehab / Purina Woof Wednesday

Broadcast on 106.7 The River, 1067TheRiver.com, SpringfieldCardinals.com, Bally Live app and MiLB.TV

