Travs Come Up Just Short in Frenzied Finale in Springfield

Springfield, MO - A late three-run lead did not stand up for the Arkansas Travelers in an 8-7 loss to the Springfield Cardinals on Sunday night. The Travs were up three runs going to the bottom of the seventh but the Cardinals responded with a five-run inning to turn things in their favor. Both teams got good starts with Shawn Semple going six innings and allowing three runs (two earned) for Arkansas while Springfield's Alex Cornwell tossed five shutout innings. Mike Antico had four hits including a homer to pace the Cardinal offense. Leo Rivas homered as part of a two-hit night and drive in three in the loss.

Moments That Mattered

* The Travs cashed two walks and two hit batters on a two-run single by Robbie Tenerowicz to grab the lead in the sixth.

* After a bases loaded walk tied the game in the seventh, Errol Robinson came up with a two-run single to put Springfield in front.

Notable Travs Performances

* SS Leo Rivas: 2-4, BB, 2 runs, HR, 3 RBI

* RHP Shawn Semple: 6 IP, 9 H, 3 R, 2 ER, 2 BB, 2 K

News and Notes

* Semple threw his first quality start with Arkansas and the team's 21st of the season.

* The teams split this six-game series but the Travs won the season series, 13-11.

Up Next

After a day off Monday, the Travs return home to host NW Arkansas on Tuesday for Summer Camp Day. First pitch set for 12:05. The game will also be broadcast on 106.7 Buz2, the Bally Live App, milb.tv and mlb.tv.

