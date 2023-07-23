Frisco Defeats San Antonio to Clinch Series

FRISCO, Texas - The Frisco RoughRiders pulled ahead of the San Antonio Missions in an eventful sixth inning on Sunday, holding on to win 4-2 at Riders Field.

Leading 2-1 in the sixth, the Missions (8-13, 45-45) walked three times with an RBI triple to tie the game. Antoine Kelly (3-0) entered for Frisco (11-10, 42-47) and immediately got a double play to end the inning. In the bottom of the sixth, the Riders scored before recording an out, using Thomas Saggese's leadoff double and Liam Hicks' RBI single to retake the advantage.

Kellen Strahm singled to score Hicks in the eighth inning for an insurance run and Reid Birlingmair pitched two scoreless innings to earn the save. Frisco won the series against San Antonio, four games to two, for the Riders' first series win since May 21. The win also secured a victory in the head-to-head matchup against San Antonio, with Frisco winning 13 of 24 games. The clubs will not face each other again in the regular season.

Similar to Saturday, Frisco spotted San Antonio an early lead but canceled it out quickly. Trailing 1-0 after two hitless innings, the Riders bats woke up in the third inning. Scott Kapers led off with a single, Chris Seise reached on a catcher's interference, and Evan Carter brought in the tying run on an RBI single. Saggese's groundout scored the go-ahead run.

Dane Acker went 2.1 innings with one earned run in his start for Frisco. Grant Wolfram followed him with 2.2 innings without a run allowed.

Raul Brito (3-1) suffered the loss for the Missions by giving up one run in two innings of relief.

Frisco turned three double plays, reaching 80 double plays on the season to lead the Texas League.

The Riders used a balanced effort on Sunday: four different players scored, four different players recorded an RBI, and six different batters accounted for the six hits. Saggese and Hicks both reached twice, adding a walk to their 1-for-3 line.

The Riders hit the road for a six-game series in Wichita that begins Tuesday, July 25th. The next game at Riders Field is Tuesday, August 1st at 7:05 p.m. to begin a six-game series with the Midland RockHounds. Get your tickets now at RidersBaseball.com or call 972.731.9200.

