'Birds Bounce Back, Win 8-7 Over Travs in Series Finale

Springfield, MO - After falling behind 6-3, the Cardinals (10-11, 44-46) clawed their way back with a 5-run 7th inning to take the series finale 8-7 over Arkansas (12-8, 57-32) Sunday night at Hammons Field. Springfield split the series 3-3 with Arkansas and finish their season 11-13 against the Travelers.

Decisions:

W: RHP Bryan Pope (2-2)

L: RHP Mike Flynn (0-2)

S: RHP Andre Granillo (11)

Notables:

CF Mike Antico went 4-for-5 on the night with 2 singles, a double, and a solo home run to total 3 runs for the Cardinals, while also stealing his 31st base of the season. Antico is the only player in all of Double-A to have 10+ home runs and 30+ stolen bases.

RHP Andre Granillo locked down his league-leading 11th save of the season tonight. He ranks 3rd in all of Double-A in saves.

LHP Alex Cornwell had an incredible start for the Cardinals, tossing 5.0 IP allowing only 0 runs on 1 hit and 1 walk while striking out 4

With his 2 walks tonight, SS Arquímedes Gamboa secured his spot leading the Texas League with 55 walks this season. He went 2-for-2 on the night with 2 runs and 1 RBI

On Deck:

