Wind Surge Steal Series Finale in Amarillo

July 23, 2023 - Texas League (TL) - Wichita Wind Surge News Release







AMARILLO, TX - The Wind Surge had six stolen bases including Seth Gray stealing home in tonight's road series finale. Combine those with the 16 hits Wichita got as a team and their offense could not be slowed down. The Wind Surge defeated Amarillo 12-6 in the series finale. Amarillo won the series four games to two.

The Sod Poodles took an early lead with back-to-back home runs in the bottom of the first. First Caleb Roberts hit a solo home run on a fly ball to right center field, then Ivan Melendez homered on a fly ball to left center field.

Wichita's offense woke up in the top of the fifth. They took the lead after four runs scored in the inning off of three hits. David Banuelos hit an RBI double and then DaShawn Keirsey hit a two RBI triple to take the lead. Yunior Severino added one more run with an RBI single to wrap up the inning.

Seth Gray added two runs for Wichita off two different plays in the top of the sixth. First, he hit an RBI single and was able to advance to second after a fielding error by the Sod Poodles. He then stole home plate from third base after the Amarillo catcher attempted to throw out Banuelos at second.

Deyvison De Los Santos hit an RBI single in the bottom of the sixth to cut Wichita's lead to three.

The Wind Surge exploded in the top of the seventh inning. Yoyner Fajardo stared things off with an RBI single. Jake Rucker had a two RBI double and Gray had an RBI double. Tanner Schobel put one more run on the board with a sacrifice fly that scored a runner.

The Sod Poodles scored a few but failed to take the lead back from Wichita. J.J. D'ORazio hit an RBI double and Nick Dalesandro hit a sacrifice fly that scored a runner in the bottom of the seventh. Melendez then hit his second solo home run of the game in the bottom of the eighth.

Will Holland added an extra insurance run in the top of the ninth. He crushed a ball out of the stadium into the parking lot for a solo home run.

Aaron Rozek started on the mound for Wichita for the 14th time this season. He pitched three innings where he gave up two runs off three hits. He struck out three batters and walked two more. Isaac Mattson earned his first win.

The Sod Poodles started Conor Grammes on the mound. He pitched two scoreless innings and gave up one hit. He struck out five batters and walked none. Gerald Ogando was credited with the loss.

The Wichita Wind Surge improve to (9-12, 37-52) and the Amarillo Sod Poodles fall to (14-7, 48-42).

NOTES: The six stolen bases matches a season high and one short of the franchise record. The Wind Surge are now (1-1) in Sunday night games this season. The Minnesota Twins named David Festa the Minnesota Twins Minor League Pitcher of the Week. He made one start for the Wind Surge on Thursday at Amarillo, pitching three shutout innings, with two hits allowed, one walk and six strikeouts.

