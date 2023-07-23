Castanon & Merrill Extend Hit Streaks, Missions Drop Series Finale in Frisco

SAN ANTONIO - The San Antonio Missions continued their six-game series against the Frisco RoughRiders on Sunday night. Fielding blunders cost the Missions during the series finale. The Missions allowed four runs with two of those being earned runs while allowing just six hits. On the offensive side, San Antonio plated two runs on nine hits. Marcos Castanon and Jackson Merrill each extended their hit streaks during the losing effort.

Dane Acker was the starting pitcher for the RoughRiders. After a scoreless first inning, the Missions plated a run in the top of the second inning. Daniel Johnson began the frame with a base hit and Marcos Castanon drew a walk. Michael De La Cruz singled and Johnson came in to score. The Missions gained a 1-0 lead.

San Antonio threatened to improve their lead in the third inning. With one batter retired, Ripken Reyes and Jackson Merrill hit back-to-back singles. Acker was replaced by Grant Wolfram and the southpaw inherited runners on the corners. After striking out the first batter he faced, Merrill stole second base. Johnson left the runners stranded after grounding out.

Ryan Bergert was the starting pitcher for the Missions. After two scoreless innings, the RoughRiders gained the lead in the third inning. Scott Kapers began the frame with a base hit and Chris Seise reached base on catcher's interference. Bergert retired the next batter before allowing an RBI single to Evan Carter. The second run of the inning scored on a ground out from Thomas Saggese. The Missions trailed 2-1.

Bergert's night was over after four innings of work. The right-hander allowed two unearned runs on two hits while walking two batters and striking out three. Raul Brito took over for the Missions in the fifth inning.

The Missions evened the score in the top of the sixth inning. Facing Hever Bueno, Juan Fernandez drew a leadoff walk. Johnson drove him in with a triple to center field. The Missions had a chance to add to the lead after loading the bases in the inning. Antoine Kelly replaced Bueno and inherited the bases loaded with one out. Korry Howell grounded into a double play to end the inning.

The RoughRiders regained the lead in the bottom half of the sixth inning. Saggese began the frame with a double to left field. A wild pitch from Brito moved Saggese to third base. Liam Hicks drove him in with a single to right field. Frisco gained a 3-2 advantage.

Adam Mazur tossed a scoreless seventh inning for San Antonio while striking out two batters. Jason Blanchard pitched the eighth inning and allowed one run on one hit. Kellen Strahm drove in Hicks with a base hit to right field. Frisco's insurance run made it a 4-2 ballgame.

In the ninth inning, Reid Birlingmair attempted to convert his first save. After retiring the first two batters, Reyes laid down a bunt single to keep the game alive. Due to defensive indifference, Reyes made it all the way to third base. Merrill, representing the tying run, flew out to end the game.

Final Score: 4-2

With the loss, San Antonio falls to 8-13 & 45-45 on the season

Jackson Merrill (#1 Padres prospect, #10 MLB): 1-5, SB

Adam Mazur (#6 Padres prospect): 1.0 IP, 2 K

Jairo Iriarte (#11 Padres prospect): DNP

Korry Howell (#13 Padres prospect): 0-4, K, GIDP

Ryan Bergert (#24 Padres prospect): L, 4.0 IP, 2 H, 2 R (0 ER), 2 BB, 3 K

Brandon Valenzuela (#29 Padres prospect): 0-4, K, E

Evan Carter (#1 Rangers prospect, #6 MLB): 1-4, RBI, 3 K

Luisangel Acuna (#3 Rangers prospect, #45 MLB): DNP

Dane Acker (Frisco starter, #22 Rangers prospect): ND, 2.1 IP, 4 H, ER, BB

The San Antonio Missions will have the day off on Monday before beginning a six-game homestand against the Corpus Christi Hooks on Tuesday, July 25th. The pitching matchups have not yet been determined. Tuesday's first pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. from Nelson Wolff Stadium.

