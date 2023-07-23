Hooks Sweep Hounds, Win Streak Hits Seven

CORPUS CHRISTI - Chad Stevens and J.C. Correa teamed for back-to-back home runs in the eighth inning Sunday, salting a 9-4 Hooks triumph over the RockHounds before 4,441 fans Sunday evening at Whataburger Field.

In completing a six-game sweep of Midland, Corpus Christi has won a season-best seven in a row, as well as 12 of the last 16 games.

The Hooks, who reached .500 for the first time at 45-45, were bullish from the start as they sent eight men to bat in the first, knocking Hounds starter David Leal from the ballgame. Drew Gilbert, Zach Daniels and Zach Dezenzo recorded doubles in the rally, which was capped by Stevens' two-out, two-run single.

Correa delivered another two-strike, two-out, two-run knock in the third, as part of a 9-for-15 series.

Ryan Gusto picked up his second Double-A win by dispatching 15 of the 18 men he faced.

CC lefty Julio Robaina kept Midland at bay over three innings of relief.

Dating to July 3, Hooks hurlers own a 3.27 ERA.

Corpus Christi finished its season series vs. Midland with a 14-10 record. The Hooks took 10 of 12 from the RockHounds at Whataburger Field.

