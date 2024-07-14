Travs Close Road Trip with Win

Midland, TX - A four-run fourth inning turned a deficit into a lead and the Arkansas Travelers went on to defeat the Midland RockHounds, 5-2 on Sunday afternoon. Once in front, the Travs bullpen locked down the victory with a combined five scoreless innings from four pitchers. Travs Kuhn (Win, IP), Jimmy Joyce (2 IP), Raul Alcantara (IP) and Peyton Alford (Sv, IP) allowed just two walks and two hits in finishing out the game. Brock Rodden reached base three times including two hits to pace the Travs offense.

Moments That Mattered

* Lolo Sanchez and Victor Labrada hit consecutive doubles to open the fourth inning and getting the Travs on the board. Later in the inning, Ben Ramirez, Jake Anchia (double) and Blake Rambusch all connected for RBI hits as well.

* Midland loaded the bases with two out in the bottom of the fourth but starter Brandyn Garcia got out of it with no damage to preserve the lead.

Notable Travs Performances

* RF Lolo Sanchez: 2-5, run, 2B

* RHP Jimmy Joyce: 2 IP, BB, 3 K

News and Notes

* Sanchez notched two hits for the second straight game.

* Both wins in the series saw the Travs come from behind.

Up Next

After four days off for the MLB All-Star Break, the Travs return to action hosting San Antonio on Friday night. LHP Danny Wirchansky (4-4, 2.88) makes the start against RHP Victor Lizzaraga (3-4, 4.01). There will be Holiday Party Fireworks after the game as part of Christmas in July weekend. First pitch is set for 7:05. The game will also be broadcast on 106.7 Buz2, the Bally Live App, milb.tv and mlb.tv.

