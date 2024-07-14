Cooper Johnson Walks off the Naturals, Riders Earn Series Split

FRISCO, Texas - The Frisco RoughRiders defeated the Northwest Arkansas Naturals 7-6 in walk-off fashion on Sunday evening from Riders Field.

Frisco (11-7, 55-32) starter and big-league rehabber Dane Dunning worked a pair of scoreless, one-hit frames against Northwest Arkansas (8-10, 43-44).

In the bottom of the second, Geisel Cepeda delivered an RBI groundout that allowed Maximo Acosta to score the game's first run.

Skylar Hales took the ball for the Riders in the top of the third inning and ran into trouble, but was able to strand the bases loaded and preserve the 1-0 lead.

The RoughRiders saw the first two batters reach on a walk and an error in the bottom of the third before Acosta delivered a two-run single, scoring Keyber Rodriguez and Liam Hicks to make it a 3-0 game.

Josh Lester belted a solo homer to lead off the top of the fourth inning. A single and a walk chased Hales from the game, giving way to Reid Birlingmair. Javier Vaz, the first batter to face the righty, blasted a go-ahead, three-run homer to right field to give the Naturals a 4-3 lead.

Northwest Arkansas starter Tyson Guerrero exited in the bottom of the sixth after allowing a leadoff single. The RoughRiders loaded the bases, scoring two runs on a walk and a RBI groundout from Hicks to put Frisco back ahead, 5-4.

In the visiting half of the eighth inning, Dillan Shrum put the Naturals back ahead with a two-run homer to left.

Trailing 6-5 in the bottom of the eighth inning, Hicks delivered a game-tying RBI single that brought Cepeda home to score.

Tyler Owens (2-0) worked a scoreless top of the ninth, giving the RoughRiders offense a chance to win it in the home half.

In the bottom of the ninth against Beck Way (4-3), Acosta worked a one-out walk before Cooper Johnson belted an RBI double to walk it off.

Offensively, Hicks and Acosta each tallied two hits and two RBI. Johnson also added a pair of hits, including the walk-off double.

The RoughRiders will have the week off for the All-Star break before opening a three-game road series against the Wichita Wind Surge (Minnesota Twins) on Friday, July 19th.

