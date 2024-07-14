Late Homer Hands Drillers Third Straight Loss

July 14, 2024 - Texas League (TL)

TULSA, OK - Not After taking the first three games against the Corpus Christi Hooks, it appeared that the Tulsa Drillers were on their way to their ninth series win of the season. That was not the case as Corpus Christi used a late two-run homer to hand Tulsa a 5-3 loss Sunday afternoon. It was the Drillers third straight loss to the Hooks and left the two teams with a split of their six-game series at ONEOK Field.

The defeat also dropped the Drillers into second place, one game back of Springfield in the second half of the Texas League North, heading into a four-game break for the Major League All-Star Game.

The Drillers began the afternoon by scoring first, which they could not do in their two previous losses. Tulsa scored a run in each of the first three innings as consecutive doubles from Damon Keith and Griffin Lockwood-Powell produced the first run.

Brendon Davis began the second inning with a leadoff walk. He stole second and third bases and scored when Yeiner Fernandez grounded out to first base.

The Drillers gained their biggest lead in the third inning. Following a walk to begin the inning, Keith hit another double to put runners at second and third base. A wild pitch from Hooks pitcher Luis Angel Rodriguez allowed Alex Freeland to score and give Tulsa a 3-0 lead.

Corpus Christi rallied to tie the game with a three-run fourth inning. Zach Dezenzo began the fourth with a double and scored one batter later on a fielding error by Davis at first base. A walk and a wild pitch put two more runners in scoring position, and both scored on a double from Miguel Palma.

Palma delivered the go-ahead runs for the Hooks in the eighth inning. Edgardo Henriquez took the mound for Tulsa in the eighth inning, and after walking the leadoff batter, Palma hit a two-run homer to give Corpus Christi a 5-3 lead.

The Drillers failed to answer in the final two innings, earning just one baserunner and was retired in order in the ninth.

INSIDE THE GAME

*Making his second start this week, Jerming Rosario was effective early, but his day ended quicker than expected. Rosario threw 84 pitches in 3.2 innings and struck out seven hitters. Only one of the three runs charged to Rosario in the fourth inning was earned.

*Henriquez received his first Double-A loss by allowing the home run in the eighth inning.

*Keith had a big day at the plate. He led the Drillers with three hits, the first two going for doubles.

*Antonio Knowles and Lucas Wepf combined to pitch 3.1 scoreless relief innings with five strikeouts.

*The two teams combined for 29 strikeouts, with 15 being recorded by Tulsa pitchers.

*Although the Drillers lost the final three games, the home stand was still successful. Tulsa won the first six games to finish 6-3 in the extended stand.

*In the first three games against Corpus Christi, Tulsa outscored the Hooks 31-16. In the final three games, Tulsa was outscored 21-9.

UP NEXT:

The Drillers, and all of Minor League Baseball, will take a four-day break for the Major League All-Star Game. The Drillers will return to action on Friday, July 19 when they will open a three-game road series in Northwest Arkansas. It will be the beginning of a nine-game road trip that will also include six games at Frisco. Tulsa's next home game will be on Tuesday, July 30 against Springfield.

