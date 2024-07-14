Espinosa & Pen Send CC to Third Straight Win

July 14, 2024 - Texas League (TL)

Corpus Christi Hooks News Release







TULSA - Rolando Espinosa snapped a 3-3 tie with a two-run home run in eighth inning Sunday afternoon, vaulting the Hooks to a 5-3 triumph and a series split at ONEOK Field in Tulsa.

Luis Angel Rodriguez struck out a season-best nine batters over a 4 2/3 inning-start.

Doubles by Zach Dezenzo and Miguel Palma helped the Hooks wash away a three-run deficit in the fourth. Palma, who has two hits in each of his last three games, plated two with his gapper into left.

Kasey Ford relieved Rodriguez in the fifth and proceeded to set down four of the five batters he faced.

Cole McDonald stranded a pair in the seventh with Layne Henderson working around a one-out single in the eighth.

Walker Brockhouse turned in a 1-2-3 ninth for his third save.

• Discuss this story on the Texas League message board...





Texas League Stories from July 14, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.