Texas Rangers Starting Pitcher Dane Dunning Scheduled to Rehab in Frisco

July 14, 2024 - Texas League (TL)

FRISCO, Texas - Texas Rangers starting pitcher Dane Dunning is expected to rehab with the Frisco RoughRiders on Sunday, July 14th when the RoughRiders meet the Northwest Arkansas Naturals (Kansas City Royals affiliate) at 6:05 p.m. from Riders Field.

He is expected to make a two-inning start in Frisco.

Dunning, who was placed on the 15-day injured list on July 5th with right shoulder discomfort, has appeared in 15 games (12 starts) for the Rangers this season. The righty is 4-7 with a 4.71 ERA across 65.0 innings in 2024.

In 2023, Dane set career-highs in multiple categories including innings pitched (172.2), ERA (3.70), wins (12), and strikeouts (140). He helped the Rangers capture a World Series last season, making three scoreless appearances against the Arizona Diamondbacks in the Fall Classic.

The former first round pick by the Nationals in 2016 is set to make his first-career rehab start. He has a career record of 17-13 with a 2.76 ERA across 50 starts in the minors.

