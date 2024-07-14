Cardinals Outslug Wichita in Wacky 16-9 Win

SPRINGFIELD, MO - The Springfield Cardinals (49-38) outlasted the Wichita Wind Surge on Sunday in a 16-9 ballgame. Once trailing 10-0, Wichita mounted a nine-run comeback before relinquishing six unanswered runs in a see-saw finale.

Decisions:

W: Andrew Marrero (3-1)

L: Andrew Morris (4-2)

Notables:

Springfield tagged Andrew Morris with five runs in the bottom of the first inning. While all unearned, Morris had given up five runs in the entirety of May and June combined.

RJ Yeager doubled home three runs in the first inning. He finished with three hits in the game.

Multiple Cardinals finished with multi-hit performances: Yeager (3), Jimmy Crooks (2), Ramon Mendoza (3) and Jeremy Rivas (2).

In his fourth rehab game, Tommy Edman went 2-5 with three RBI.

Mendoza's three-hit game was his first of the season.

Wichita committed five errors in the game.

The Cardinals set season-highs for runs scored (16) and hits (16).

On Deck:

Friday, July 19: SPR TBD @ AMA TBD

Broadcast on Classic Rock 106.7, classicrock1067.fm, SpringfieldCardinals.com and MiLB.TV

