Travs Blank Drillers, 2-0
August 6, 2024 - Texas League (TL)
Arkansas Travelers News Release
North Little Rock, AR - Five Arkansas pitchers made two runs in the first inning stand up as the Travelers blanked the Tulsa Drillers, 2-0 on Tuesday night at Dickey-Stephens Park. Reid VanScoter (3 IP), Jimmy Joyce (Win, 2 IP), Travis Kuhn (2 IP), Luis Curvelo (IP) and Troy Taylor (Save, IP) combined on the team's seventh shutout of the season. Despite allowing five hits, the Travs turned three double plays, matching a season high. Alberto Rodriguez drove in both of the runs and had three of the team's four hits.
Moments That Mattered
* Van Scoter worked around a leadoff double in the opening inning, setting the stage for the Travs to get the lead.
* After loading the bases in the bottom of the first, Rodriguez came through with one out grounding a base hit into centerfield to score two.
Notable Travs Performances
* RF Alberto Rodriguez: 3-4, 2 RBI
* LHP Reid VanScoter: 3 IP, 2 H, 3 K
News and Notes
* It was the team's first shutout since June 15 at Tulsa.
* Taylor has saved three of the past five games.
Up Next
The series continues on Wednesday night with RHP Juan Mercedes (6-4, 2.89) making the start against RHP Chris Campos (1-1, 4.20). First pitch is set for 6:35. The game will also be broadcast on 106.7 Buz2, the Bally Live App, milb.tv and mlb.tv.
