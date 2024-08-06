Quinn Mathews Sets Double-A Career-High with 11 Strikeouts

August 6, 2024 - Texas League (TL)

Springfield Cardinals News Release







SPRINGFIELD, MO - Springfield starter Quinn Mathews set a new Double-A high in strikeouts on Tuesday night against the San Antonio Missions by tallying 11 in the series opener. Mathews regains the Minor League Baseball lead with a total of 151 strikeouts across three levels this season. The Cardinals blanked the Missions 11-0.

Decisions:

W: Quinn Mathews (1-1)

L: Victor Lizarraga (4-6)

Notables:

Chandler Redmond launched a three-run homer in the second inning. With it, Redmond's had three straight hits be homers.

The Cardinals tallied five runs in the bottom of the third inning with RBIs from Jimmy Crooks, Jacob Buchberger and Dakota Harris.

Quinn Mathews on four other occasions in his career has reached double-digit strikeouts. He struck out eleven batters on April 12, May 18 and June 16 of 2024. His career-high in his first pro season is 13 which happened on April 26 while with Palm Beach.

Springfield's 11-run win set a new season high for margin of victory.

On Deck:

Wednesday, August 7: SPR RHP Brandon Komar (5-1, 2.40) vs SA LHP Austin Krob (3-8, 5.32)

Purina Woof Wednesday

Broadcast on Classic Rock 106.7, classicrock1067.fm, SpringfieldCardinals.com, and MiLB.TV

Cardinals #2 prospect Quinn Mathews was ridiculous tonight, striking out 11 over six scoreless innings.

Texas League Stories from August 6, 2024

