Frisco Offense Falters in Midland Opener

August 6, 2024 - Texas League (TL)

Frisco RoughRiders News Release







MIDLAND, Texas - The Frisco RoughRiders scored just one runs on three hits in a 4-1 loss to the Midland RockHounds from Momentum Bank Ballpark on Tuesday night.

Frisco (21-13, 65-38) starter Ben Anderson (5-6) went five innings, allowing the first of his three runs ceded in the third on an RBI triple from Midland (21-13, 61-42) outfielder Denzel Clarke and an RBI single from infielder Brennan Milone to make it 2-0.

The RockHounds then added on with a Clarke RBI double in the fifth and a solo home run from Jack Winkler in the sixth, which was against Damian Mendoza, pushing the score to 4-0.

The Riders finally found the scoreboard on an RBI ground out from Josh Hatcher, scoring Alejandro Osuna in the top of the ninth inning to avoid being shut out.

RockHounds starter Blake Beers (10-6) earned the winning, tossing six scoreless innings with seven strikeouts.

The game was played in two hours and six minutes, tying a game on June 22nd against the RockHounds for the quickest nine-inning game this season played by Frisco. With the loss, the Riders and RockHounds are now tied for first place in the Texas League South.

Next, the RoughRiders continue their six-game series against the RockHounds at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, August 7th. RHP Dane Acker (4-4, 3.47) is expected to start for the RoughRiders while the RockHounds have yet to announce a starter.

For tickets and more information about the Frisco RoughRiders, visit or call 972.731.9200.

• Discuss this story on the Texas League message board...





Texas League Stories from August 6, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.