Wind Surge Secure Series Opener in Extra Innings over Hooks After Grinding Ahead in the Tenth

August 6, 2024 - Texas League (TL)

Wichita Wind Surge News Release







CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas-The Wichita Wind Surge outlasted the Corpus Christi Hooks 5-4 in 10 innings at Whataburger Field. After amounting to a 4-1 lead through five and a half, Wichita staved off multiple Hooks chances to take the lead and shut the door in the tenth for their first series-opening victory in August.

Ricardo Olivar slapped a two-out single to left in the top of the first and came around to score on an RBI double to the right-center gap by Carson McCusker two pitches later.

Jeron Williams tied the game on a slow rolling chopper back to Christian MacLeod on the mound in the bottom of the third; Rolando Espinosa slid safely ahead of a tag by Noah Cardenas. MacLeod recorded his fifth of eight total strikeouts before the end of the inning in a tie 1-1 ballgame a third of the way through.

Tanner Schobel slugged a no-doubt solo home run, his sixth of the season, out to left in the bottom of the fourth. After Cardenas doubled to center and Corpus Christi turned to their bullpen, Jorel Ortega added an RBI single up the middle to bring around Cardenas from second for a 3-1 Wind Surge lead.

Two innings later, to start the sixth, Schobel smoked another solo shot, #7 on the year, to put Wichita up three. The Hooks followed suit with three runs of their own in the home half of the sixth on an infield error and two different run-scoring singles to right by Austin Deming and Pascanel Ferreras.

After Corpus Christ put men on first and second with a bloop single and a walk in the top of the seventh, Jake Rucker fielded a 5-3 double play on a grounder from Kenedy Corona. Mason Fox then struck out Logan Cerny to head to the stretch with a continued 4-4 tie. That scenario would nearly repeat the same way when the Hooks came up in the eighth; after back-to-back walks, Taylor Floyd entered and forced a 6-4-3 twin killing on his first pitch, then Jeremy Arocho grounded out to Jeferson Morales to push the deadlock to the ninth.

Cardenas began the top of the tenth on second base, and advanced up to third after an interference call on a pickoff play. Ortega would then come through in the top of the tenth on a well-placed single off the end of the bat into shallow right field, with Cardenas crossing the plate. Floyd carried on into the ninth to retire the minimum on a popout and back-to-back strikeouts to secure a 5-4 win in 10 innings for Wichita.

Floyd garnered the winning decision, pushing himself up to a 2-2 record on the season with his longest appearance of the season with three perfect innings of relief.

The Wind Surge continue their series with the Corpus Christi Hooks at Whataburger Field tomorrow, Wednesday, August 7, at 7:05 PM. You can listen to Wind Surge games on ESPN Wichita 92.3 FM and windsurge.com or watch them online at MiLB.TV and Bally Live. For ticket information, please visit windsurge.com.

