Wichita Wins Opener in 10

August 6, 2024 - Texas League (TL)

CORPUS CHRISTI - Wichita pushed across a run in the 10th inning Tuesday night, beating the Hooks, 5-4, at Whataburger Field.

Ethan Pecko absorbed the tough-luck loss in his second Double-A outing, holding the Wind Surge two runs (one earned) over five innings of relief. Pecko, who pitched 4 1/3 scoreless innings in his initial Texas League assignment last week, did not issue a walk and struck out six against three base hits in the 66-pitch appearance.

The Hooks collected seven hits and six walks but struggled with runners in scoring position. Rolando Espinosa turned in the lone multi-hit game for CC, going 2-for-4 with a walk.

Pascanel Ferreras, Jeron Williams, Logan Cerny, and Austin Deming, making his Double-A debut, each plated a run for the Hooks, who managed to tie the game at four with a three-run sixth.

Corpus Christi stole eight bases on the evening, a new club record. Williams and Arocho both had two steals to pace the effort, with Espinosa, Kenedy Corona, Collin Price, and Tommy Sacco Jr. joining in on the thievery.

