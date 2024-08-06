Drillers' Bats Quiet in 2-0 Loss to Travs

North Little Rock, AR - The Tulsa Drillers opened a six-game series in Arkansas Tuesday night, and it began with a pitcher's duel. The opener featured just nine total hits and two runs, and unfortunately for the Drillers, the Travelers accounted for both of the runs. The Travs scored twice in the first inning and held the lead throughout, in sending Tulsa to a 2-0 loss at Dickey-Stephens Park.

The loss was not the only story for the Drillers on Tuesday as the club's roster underwent several changes prior to the game. Three of the stars from Sunday's victory over Springfield were moved to Triple A by the Los Angeles Dodgers. They accounted for just a part of the movement, as Tulsa lost prospects, but added others, as well as several familiar names.

Jerming Rosario made his ninth Double-A start for Tulsa on Tuesday, and the right-hander struggled with his command early. In the first inning, the Travs were able to load the bases with a pair of walks and a base hit, setting up a two-run single from Alberto Rodriguez.

Rosario's control issues continued in the second inning with a walk and two hit batters, but he kept Arkansas from adding to its lead.

From there, Rosario settled in and worked five innings, allowing the two runs on three hits and three walks while striking out seven.

Tulsa's best chance of getting on the scoreboard came in the top of the first inning when Taylor Young opened the game with a leadoff double. He was left stranded there after a pair of ground outs and a strikeout.

The Drillers scoring efforts were hampered by three ground ball double plays.

The frustrating night could be summed up in one play. Leading off the fourth inning, Damon Keith drilled a line drive back up the middle that seemed headed to centerfield, but the ball caromed off the back of pitcher Jimmy Joyce and directly to third baseman Ben Williamson who threw to first for the out.

The game marked the tenth time this season that the Drillers have been shutout.

INSIDE THE GAME

*The Drillers roster changes were numerous on Tuesday afternoon. Departing the roster for Triple A were catcher Dalton Rushing, infielder Alex Freeland and pitcher Edgardo Henriquez. All three played key roles in Sunday's exciting win over Springfield.

Also departing the roster were outfielder Austin Beck (retired) and pitchers Kendall Williams (released) and Christian Romero (returned to High-A Great Lakes).

Added to the roster from Great Lakes were pitcher Jackson Ferris, infielder Noah Miller and outfielder Chris Newell. Returning from Triple A were infielder Brandon Davis and pitcher Hyun-il Choi. Also, former Drillers outfielder Donovan Casey was signed by the Los Angeles Dodgers and was added to the Drillers roster.

The roster moves were listed in more detail HERE.

*Newcomer Miller walked once in three plate appearances on Tuesday, and Newell was 1-3 with a two-out double in the fifth. It was the first-ever Double-A game for both.

*Ronan Kopp delivered two impressive innings in relief of Rosario. Kopp allowed just one hit in two scoreless frames while striking out three. Maybe most impressive for the lefthander was the fact that he did not walk a batter. Prior to the outing, Kopp had walked 33 in 33.2 innings pitched.

*Michael Hobbs did not allow a hit in a scoreless eighth.

UP NEXT:

The Drillers will continue their series with the Travelers on Wednesday night at Dickey-Stephens Park. Starting time is scheduled for 6:35 p.m. and the starting pitchers are expected to be:

Tulsa - RHP Chris Campos (1-1, 4.20 ERA)

Arkansas - RHP Juan Mercedes (6-4, 2.89 ERA)

