Trash Pandas Season Opener Rained Out

May 4, 2021 - Double-A South League (AA South) - Rocket City Trash Pandas News Release







The Rocket City Trash Pandas season opener for May 4th against the Chattanooga Lookouts has been postponed due to inclement weather at Chattanooga's AT&T Field.

The game will be made up as part of a doubleheader at AT&T Field on Thursday with first pitch scheduled for 4:15 p.m. CST. Both games of the doubleheader will be seven innings long and the second game will begin approximately 30 minutes after the conclusion of the first.

Wednesday night's nine-inning game will be played as scheduled. First pitch for Opening Day between the Trash Pandas and Lookouts is set for 6:15 p.m. Josh Caray will be on the call for 103.9 FM THE UMP and 730 AM SportsRadio.

• Discuss this story on the Double-A South League message board...





Double-A South League Stories from May 4, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.