Tennessee Smokies Home Opener Postponed Due to Rain

May 4, 2021 - Double-A South League (AA South) - Tennessee Smokies News Release







SEVIERVILLE, TN - Due to inclement weather, the Tennessee Smokies have postponed Opening Day presented by Bush's Beans. At this time, no rescheduled date has been set. Tickets to tonight's game can be redeemed for any 2021 Smokies home game.

The Tennessee Smokies are now scheduled to take the field for the first time this season tomorrow for a 7:00pm start against the visiting Montgomery Biscuits. Tennessee Smokies magnet schedules presented by Pilot Food Marts will be given away to the first 1,250 fans who enter the gate. Tomorrow fans can also look forward to the first All-You-Can-Eat Wednesday presented by M3 Technology of the season.

As of April 22, the box office window is open Monday-Friday from 9:00am-5:00pm to purchase tickets, redeem vouchers, and answer any questions. Tickets can be purchased by calling the Tennessee Smokies Sales Office at (865)286-2300 or by going to smokiesbaseball.com. The full schedule can also be found by going to smokiesbaseball.com.

